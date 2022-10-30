Quantumania Breakdown: What Are Some Key Events and Characters Teased by the Ant-Man Trailer?

Scott Lang, Cassie Lang, and Hope van Dyne brave the Quantum Realm together in the latest MCU adventure.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally released its trailer and it is looking just fantastic. Scott Lang shines as a heroic member of the Avengers and defender of Earth after the events of Endgame and is celebrated by his community, even if they’re slightly ignorant of exactly who he is.

The trailer teases yet another adventure into the Quantum Realm to which Scott seems forever drawn, and plenty of adventure to unfold within! As usual, however, this trailer is an event unto itself, setting up plenty for Marvel fans to chew on while they wait for the release of Quantumania and how it’ll fit into the MCU!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer | Cast and Key Characters

While many of the original cast members across the Ant-Man films have made appearances, and even some have gotten recast, there were new characters as well. Entire societies have cropped up in the Quantum Realm, including some played by familiar faces to be encountered by the cast including:

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / The Wasp

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Bill Murray as Krylar

Gregg Turkington as Dale

William Jackson Harper as TBD

This cast includes several familiar faces including multiple who appeared in previous MCU films as well as others, such as Randall Park and Jonathan Majors, who have appeared in Disney+ series. Park’s character Jimmy Woo has had ties with numerous other Marvel characters, notably Scott himself but also Wanda Maximoff and Monica Rambeau. Majors played a variant of his character in the first season of Loki who attempted to prevent an existence like that of this Kang the Conqueror from occurring.

Bill Murray will surely be a crowd-pleaser in his role as the obscure Marvel character, Krylar.

The Great and Powerful Kang: What Is Ant-Man 3 About?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s trailer seems to suggest that, when Cassie Lang shows Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet her signal to the Quantum Realm, they get summoned by an unnamed force there. This, combined with Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road playing in the background suggests a parallel to Dorothy’s journey in The Wizard of Oz, where she seeks a mysterious and powerful wizard who can send her home.

Kang the Conqueror, the most powerful and dangerous character in the film.

Scott and company are lost in a strange land with plenty of danger they still don’t fully understand. Kang seems like a wonderfully twisted counterpart to the man behind the curtain, promising Scott a way home in exchange for a mysterious favor. While Kang may act as the benevolent force and potentially not be the only villain of the film, he will certainly be the biggest villain the Avengers have yet to face, so be sure to read up on what to expect in The Kang Dynasty. He will most certainly make his way out of the Quantum Realm to wreak havoc elsewhere in the universe.

Among these are other parallels to the story, such as whether other antagonists slated to appear in the film will stand in for the Wicked Witch of the West, namely M.O.D.O.K., or whether even the song is a clue to the journey of its characters. Scott, suddenly met with dizzying levels of fame, is sucked into familiar, yet dangerous territory: could this be the return to his roots conveyed as the central desire in Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, or is there simply no place like home outside the Quantum Realm? And what exactly has Janet van Dyne been hiding from the team for all these years?

Quantumania: Where Do We Go from the Trailer

Despite Janet’s warnings about communicating with the Quantum Realm, Cassie didn’t listen in enough time. Janet spent more time there than anybody else and likely grew wary of other forces in the realm who could pose a threat.

While there doesn’t seem to be conflict brewing, it’s apparent in the trailer that Kang’s built a powerful presence, and could mobilize for combat if needed. What’s more noteworthy, is that Kang is canonically a ruthless, power-hungry individual who grows bored of peaceful times in his domains, which spells trouble for his dominion in the Quantum Realm. In the Quantumania trailer he appears to be scarred from battle, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’s capable of similar feats now, or something he’ll build up to.

Kang’s role will expand far beyond how he appeared in Loki or Quantumania.

More so, he has ambitions to conquer the multiverse, so for him to seek a favor from Ant-Man, he must be missing one key piece of the puzzle in bridging those gaps. After all, the Quantum Realm is not actually a microscopic world inside atoms, but a group of parallel dimensions to which Scott has been able to travel back and forth.

When Does Quantumania Come Out?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release in theaters on February 17, 2023. Get ready for the most exciting adventure yet as this film opens up the MCU’s Phase Five.