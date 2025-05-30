‘You were never like this. Are you on drugs?’ Cardi B asks Offset amid divorce battle

Rapper Cardi B has publicly confronted her estranged husband, Offset, in a heated exchange on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The confrontation occurred during a live audio session on Friday, following reports that Offset is seeking spousal support in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to Hindustantimes, the dispute intensified after TMZ revealed that Offset had filed an amended divorce response in May, requesting spousal support from Cardi B. The filing also included his desire for joint custody of their children and a request to make Cardi B’s residence the primary address for their children.

During the emotional X space session, Cardi B accused Offset of neglecting his financial responsibilities toward their children. “You were never like this. I don’t know what has happened in the past six-seven months. Are you on drugs?” she questioned, expressing concern about changes in his behavior. She also mentioned that she continues to allow him to see their children because “they love you.”

Offset’s request for spousal support raises questions about financial arrangements

The Grammy-winning artist claimed she has been solely responsible for their children’s expenses, including tuition and classes, stating that Offset hasn’t contributed financially for several months. She also expressed worry about his mental state, suggesting that he needs professional help, describing him as “mentally f***ed up right now.”

The couple, who had been married for seven years, officially filed for divorce in August 2024. Their separation has drawn significant attention from fans and media, with many supporters taking to social media to express their solidarity with Cardi B.

Fans have been actively discussing the situation on social media, with some commenting on Cardi B’s emotional state during the live session. Several supporters have suggested that this might be an opportune moment for her to channel her emotions into new music, while others have called for more empathy and understanding toward her situation.

As of now, Offset has not publicly responded to these recent accusations. The divorce proceedings continue to develop, with both parties’ legal representatives working through the details of their separation, including custody arrangements and financial responsibilities.

