Nikocado Avocado’s Weight Loss Is Impressive, But We Can’t Forget What Happened To Stephanie Soo

Infamous Mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado (Nicholas Perry) recently shocked the world after uploading a video titled “Two Steps Ahead”, revealing that the content creator had been on a two-year long weight loss journey, dropping 250 pounds in the process.

While many are celebrating Nikocado’s “comeback”, so to speak, others aren’t so welcoming, and are urging their fellow netizens not to forget everything that transpired between Nikocado Avocado and a fellow YouTuber, Stephanie Soo.

In 2019, a very publicized fight broke out between the two YouTubers after Stephanie Soo released a video titled “Why I Am Scared of Nikocado Avocado” calling Nikocado out after the pair had worked on a collaboration with one another. In Soo’s original video, she spoke out about how, during the filming process, Nikocado was pushing her to “spill the tea” on another content creator named Veronica Wang, making her uncomfortable. Soo claims that the tactics used by Nikocado throughout the interaction were highly manipulative.

Additionally, Soo claimed throughout the video that while Nikocado was in her home, he would allegedly take stealthy photos of the interior whenever Soo wasn’t present, adding to her discomfort. Nikocado responded to the allegations made against him in Soo’s original video, denouncing the claims and stating, “Stephanie, you painted the stage for your viewers that you had no idea I was taking photos and that was the reason you’re questioning their safety. That’s the only thing you supposedly had on me.”

y’all not about to wipe everything away just bc nikocado got skinny btw pic.twitter.com/tSc4VlJUCL — AARON (@lidolmix) September 8, 2024

Stephanie Soo released one final follow-up video to the drama in January 2020 titled “How Nikocado Manipulated All Of Us” where the YouTuber breaks down and speaks candidly about the situation once more, reiterating that he did pressure her to speak about Veronica Wang and the other alleged incidents that happened while he was in her home. To add insult to injury, many netizens were swift to point out that the panda mask Nikocado donned in his weight loss reveal video is – again, allegedly – eerily similar to the one worn by Soo’s partner in their videos together.

Source(s): Stephanie Soo on YouTube, Nikocado Avocado on YouTube

