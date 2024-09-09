Dr Disrespect’s Return Stream Was Just as Embarrassing as Everyone Expected

Dr Disrespect, an extremely controversial figure in the streaming community is trying to make a comeback – and we can’t figure out why anybody is giving him a chance.

Recommended Videos

Following an absolute whirlwind after a Twitch employee spoke out about how the streamer was permanently banned from the platform after sending explicit messages to a minor in 2017 – something Dr Disrespect admitted to by stating he had been “having mutual conversations with a minor that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.” Now, he’s officially trying to make a comeback, backpedaling on his previous statements, and trying to reapply for YouTube Partnership.

Dr Disrespect Is Declaring War On Twitch For All the Wrong Reasons

In his big “comeback” stream – if anyone wants to actually call it that – the streamer stated that he wanted to set the record straight about the allegations made against him. After a series of cryptic messages, Dr Disrespect went live on September 6, 2024 to play Call of Duty Black Ops 6 in a stream he titled “THE TRUTH”.

In the stream, Dr Disrespect mentioned that, “to a certain degree,” he wasn’t nervous about coming back to the internet. Continuing, he later said:

“People ask, ‘Now that you’re not monetized, you’re never gonna be streaming on YouTube again, are you?’ There’s an opportunity to re-apply. So in the meantime, we’ll do what we need to do. I enjoy my time here on YouTube. We’ve built a nice, strong community for years. Dr Disrespect

He then went on to call out the former Twitch employee that spoke out against the streamer earlier in the year, Cody Conners, alleging that Conners did not have any first-hand knowledge with the situation, nor was he ever involved.

… Cody Conners, ex-Twitch employee, wasn’t even involved in leaking Twitch’s reported reason. Years later. Cody, why do this? What was the point? This was settled professionally. And you, knowing how black and white the internet is, you decided, you f**king rat, you reported the f**king reason Twitch banned me. Dr Disrespect

In the rant, Dr Disrespect claims that he never had any intention of meeting the minor he had been explicitly sending messages to, nor were they exchanging photos – but, it doesn’t change the fact that the streamer did admit to sending inappropriate messages with a minor. He then goes on to claim that the entire situation was likely orchestrated by Twitch staff, alleging that the company holds some kind of vendetta against him, stating that he was the “face of the platform” but never received any form of “front-page love”.

I suspect you all planned and coordinated this attack. Dr Disrespect

The situation is messy, and still ongoing – as the controversial figure stated in the stream that he still has more information to disclose. At the end of the day, though, even if Dr Disrespect tries to change the narrative by pointing fingers and using rage bait to try and erase the fact that he admitted to having inappropriate conversations in his since-deleted admission of guilt, it doesn’t change what he did. Plus, trying to spin some sort of conspiracy theory that Twitch staff were actively working against him is a ludicrous statement to make – especially without any sort of legitimate receipts to back up his claims.

Source(s): Dexerto, Rolling Stone

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy