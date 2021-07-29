The Ascent Secret Achievements Revealed

The Ascent has just released today, straight to Game Pass, complete with both regular and secret achievements. This Curve Digital sci-fi RPG shoot ’em up title, announced at the E3 2021 games showcase, features 46 achievements to unlock, a hefty 15 of which are secret. Keeping achievements hidden like this are usually done to prevent spoiling the story in the description, so do expect minor spoilers ahead.

This achievement list is a fairly generic one: story achievements, collectible achievements, cumulative achievements, and a few miscellaneous ones, but nothing stands out as particularly egregious here. For fans of RPGs, this title should be a comparably very straightforward 1000G, and a fun one at that. The full list of achievements will be given below, not just the secret achievements, for player convenience.

The Ascent Secret Achievements

Here are the 15 secret achievements in The Ascent.

What just happened? (15G)

Completed Arcology Blues

Party crashed (15G)

Completed Mutual Dependencies

A new friend (15G)

Completed Trading Places

Power Hungry (15G)

Completed Empowerment

Data Digging (15G)

Completed Data Miner

Mnemonic Hunt (15G)

Completed Foreign Code

Everyone's a smuggler (15G)

Completed Trace Protocol

Magenta Power (15G)

Completed Syntax Error

Nothing personal (15G)

Completed Recompile

Severed Board (15G)

Completed Board Meeting

Protocol 61A (15G)

Completed Project MenShen#1

Something out there (50G)

Completed Project MenShen#2

Win (100G)

Completed all Main Missions

Next level AI (20G)

Upgraded your IMP

Appreciation (20G)

Kira praised you

Rest of the List

Here are the 31 non-secret achievements.

We’re just getting started (5G)

First enemy killed

Suicidal (5G)

You died more than 100 times

Do Over (5G)

Proficiencies were reset once

Fair trade (10G)

You sold something!

Sashimi (5G)

You were killed by a katana

Helping hand (20G)

Revived a DBNO friend

Drop your weapon! (10G)

You made an enemy drop an exploding grenade

Added extras (15G)

You equipped two augmentations and a module

Fullchrome (20G)

You equipped augmentations giving you the fullchrome appearance

Self improvement (30G)

Allocated 3 Skill points

Teamwork (10G)

You started your first co-op session

Aficionado (30G)

Fully upgraded a weapon

Getting things done (20G)

Side mission finished

For both our benefits (50G)

Completed all side missions

Anonymous withdrawal (10G)

Hacked an ATM

Free candy (15G)

Got the goods by hacking and destroying vending machines

Omnihacker (20G)

Hacked at least one of each hackable category

Black ICE (25G)

Deployed black ICE against hacker enemy

Getting out of the slums (20G)

Collected 200’000 uCreds

Bounty Hunter (20G)

Claimed a bounty

Snooze or lose (20G)

You tried Snooze

Fight smart (20G)

Killed a robot with energy damage type

Extreme Overcharge (30G)

Delivered 4000 amount of stasis damage to one target

Opportunist (20G)

Killed 10 enemies using exploding barrels

Overkill (30G)

Kill another enemy by overcharging an enemy while it’s in stasis

Hygiene (15G)

Used the sink after flushing a toilet

Explorer (40G)

You discovered all locations

Tourist (20G)

You rode the Interlink Express

Comprehensive (50G)

You filled the Codex

Curious consumer (15G)

You read 10 datapads

Flatliner (50G)

Unlocked all enemy Codex entries

The hardest part of getting this completion will likely be unlocking all of the enemy Codex entries, though the game is new, so once some time has elapsed and collectible guides are out, that achievement may be no problem. The secret achievements seem to be all story-related, with the possible exceptions of “Next Level AI” and “Appreciation”, while the cumulative achievements like “Getting out of the slums” and “Suicidal” seem like they’ll just come naturally without really thinking about them.

The Ascent is available to play today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.