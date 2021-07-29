The Ascent Secret Achievements Revealed

The Ascent has just released today, straight to Game Pass, complete with both regular and secret achievements. This Curve Digital sci-fi RPG shoot ’em up title, announced at the E3 2021 games showcase, features 46 achievements to unlock, a hefty 15 of which are secret. Keeping achievements hidden like this are usually done to prevent spoiling the story in the description, so do expect minor spoilers ahead.
This achievement list is a fairly generic one: story achievements, collectible achievements, cumulative achievements, and a few miscellaneous ones, but nothing stands out as particularly egregious here. For fans of RPGs, this title should be a comparably very straightforward 1000G, and a fun one at that. The full list of achievements will be given below, not just the secret achievements, for player convenience.
The Ascent Secret Achievements
Here are the 15 secret achievements in The Ascent.
- What just happened? (15G)
Completed Arcology Blues
- Party crashed (15G)
Completed Mutual Dependencies
- A new friend (15G)
Completed Trading Places
- Power Hungry (15G)
Completed Empowerment
- Data Digging (15G)
Completed Data Miner
- Mnemonic Hunt (15G)
Completed Foreign Code
- Everyone’s a smuggler (15G)
Completed Trace Protocol
- Magenta Power (15G)
Completed Syntax Error
- Nothing personal (15G)
Completed Recompile
- Severed Board (15G)
Completed Board Meeting
- Protocol 61A (15G)
Completed Project MenShen#1
- Something out there (50G)
Completed Project MenShen#2
- Win (100G)
Completed all Main Missions
- Next level AI (20G)
Upgraded your IMP
- Appreciation (20G)
Kira praised you
Rest of the List
Here are the 31 non-secret achievements.
- We’re just getting started (5G)
First enemy killed
- Suicidal (5G)
You died more than 100 times
- Do Over (5G)
Proficiencies were reset once
- Fair trade (10G)
You sold something!
- Sashimi (5G)
You were killed by a katana
- Helping hand (20G)
Revived a DBNO friend
- Drop your weapon! (10G)
You made an enemy drop an exploding grenade
- Added extras (15G)
You equipped two augmentations and a module
- Fullchrome (20G)
You equipped augmentations giving you the fullchrome appearance
- Self improvement (30G)
Allocated 3 Skill points
- Teamwork (10G)
You started your first co-op session
- Aficionado (30G)
Fully upgraded a weapon
- Getting things done (20G)
Side mission finished
- For both our benefits (50G)
Completed all side missions
- Anonymous withdrawal (10G)
Hacked an ATM
- Free candy (15G)
Got the goods by hacking and destroying vending machines
- Omnihacker (20G)
Hacked at least one of each hackable category
- Black ICE (25G)
Deployed black ICE against hacker enemy
- Getting out of the slums (20G)
Collected 200’000 uCreds
- Bounty Hunter (20G)
Claimed a bounty
- Snooze or lose (20G)
You tried Snooze
- Fight smart (20G)
Killed a robot with energy damage type
- Extreme Overcharge (30G)
Delivered 4000 amount of stasis damage to one target
- Opportunist (20G)
Killed 10 enemies using exploding barrels
- Overkill (30G)
Kill another enemy by overcharging an enemy while it’s in stasis
- Hygiene (15G)
Used the sink after flushing a toilet
- Explorer (40G)
You discovered all locations
- Tourist (20G)
You rode the Interlink Express
- Comprehensive (50G)
You filled the Codex
- Curious consumer (15G)
You read 10 datapads
- Flatliner (50G)
Unlocked all enemy Codex entries
The hardest part of getting this completion will likely be unlocking all of the enemy Codex entries, though the game is new, so once some time has elapsed and collectible guides are out, that achievement may be no problem. The secret achievements seem to be all story-related, with the possible exceptions of “Next Level AI” and “Appreciation”, while the cumulative achievements like “Getting out of the slums” and “Suicidal” seem like they’ll just come naturally without really thinking about them.
The Ascent is available to play today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.