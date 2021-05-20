Game News

Stylish Co-op Sci-fi RPG, The Ascent, Releases This July

Battle rival corporations and crime syndicates

May 20th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

Neon Giant’s cyberpunk RPG, The Ascent, is oozing with style and now we finally know when we can get in on the neon-soaked shooter. Announced in a new trailer, The Ascent will be launching this July.

You may recall the title’s presence in last year’s Xbox Showcase, where we first laid eyes upon the densely packed, Diablo-esque co-op shooter. Since its reveal, we have learned more about the premise pushing the game forward. Here’s the synopsis from the publisher, Curve Digital:

Mega-corporation The Ascent Group, that owns everyone including yourself, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it? The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force appropriation and crime syndicates are looking to boost their black-market augmentation trade. You must take up arms to stop them from seizing control and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.

Given The Ascent’s presence at the Xbox Showcase, it won’t surprise you to learn that the game won’t be seeing a PlayStation release. Neon Digital will be embedding their indie title in Microsoft’s popular Xbox Game Pass on day one. However, it can be purchased separately for a reasonable $30 via the Microsoft Store or Steam.

The Ascent will release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on July 29th.

