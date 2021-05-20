Stylish Co-op Sci-fi RPG, The Ascent, Releases This July

Neon Giant’s cyberpunk RPG, The Ascent, is oozing with style and now we finally know when we can get in on the neon-soaked shooter. Announced in a new trailer, The Ascent will be launching this July.

You may recall the title’s presence in last year’s Xbox Showcase, where we first laid eyes upon the densely packed, Diablo-esque co-op shooter. Since its reveal, we have learned more about the premise pushing the game forward. Here’s the synopsis from the publisher, Curve Digital:

“Mega-corporation The Ascent Group, that owns everyone including yourself, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it? The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force appropriation and crime syndicates are looking to boost their black-market augmentation trade. You must take up arms to stop them from seizing control and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.“

Given The Ascent’s presence at the Xbox Showcase, it won’t surprise you to learn that the game won’t be seeing a PlayStation release. Neon Digital will be embedding their indie title in Microsoft’s popular Xbox Game Pass on day one. However, it can be purchased separately for a reasonable $30 via the Microsoft Store or Steam.

The Ascent will release on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on July 29th.