A 2-year-old was left bleeding in his home after a brutal stabbing, and the police statement about his attacker is pure nightmare fuel

A normal afternoon in Brick Township, New Jersey turned into every parent’s worst fear when police got a call about a badly injured toddler. When they arrived at the house, they found a 2-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the chest. The little boy was quickly taken to the hospital where doctors said he was in stable condition.

Editor’s Comment: we removed some unverified information

According to People, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said police got the emergency call around 2:30 p.m. Officers rushed to the scene and found the young child with a serious stab wound. While the news that he survived was a relief, what came next left everyone stunned.

Police arrested 20-year-old Marlene Rodriguez and charged her with the attack. The shocking part is that Rodriguez is the little boy’s older sister. The person accused of hurting this defenseless toddler was his own family member.

This family tragedy just keeps getting worse

Rodriguez is now sitting in the Ocean County jail with no chance of getting out on bail. She’s facing some very serious charges that include attempted murder, having a weapon illegally, using a weapon to hurt someone, and putting a child in danger.

The 20-year-old woman could spend many years in prison if a jury finds her guilty. Right now, nobody knows if she has hired a lawyer to defend her in court. The jail records show she’s being held without bail.

What makes this case so hard to understand is that it happened inside a family home. Most people can’t imagine what would make someone want to hurt a 2-year-old child, especially their own sibling. Senseless acts of violence continue to shock communities across the country, but cases involving young children hit especially hard.

The prosecutor’s office hasn’t told the public much about what actually happened that day or why Rodriguez might have done this. They’re still investigating and trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing. For now, the main focus is making sure the little boy gets better and heals from his injuries. Stabbing incidents often leave victims with life-threatening injuries, so it’s lucky that this toddler is doing okay in the hospital.

