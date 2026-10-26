A 27-year-old woman says her boyfriend of nearly four years is attentive, funny and caring, but ‘I think I would be happier being single’

A 27-year-old woman is trying to figure out how to end her relationship of nearly four years. She said that even though she still loves her boyfriend, she keeps coming back to the idea that she would be happier on her own.

As detailed by The Daily Dot, the woman shared her story in a post on r/BreakUps. She explained that the couple has lived together for three and a half years and shares two dogs, which makes the idea of splitting up feel heavier.

She described her boyfriend as attentive, funny and caring, but admitted the relationship no longer feels right. “I think I have outgrown the relationship,” she wrote.

She says she feels more at peace on her own

She said physical affection had started to feel overwhelming, and that she felt more at peace when she was out with her friends. She also imagined having her own space, where she could decorate however she wants without clearing her choices with someone else. She added, “I think I would be happier being single,” but said she has struggled to take that step.

Her social life has also become a point of friction. Her boyfriend often complains when she goes out with friends but rarely suggests anything for them to do together, and their usual routine involves heading downtown to eat or shop.

Her friends and therapist have encouraged her to move on and find a new place to live. Some friends have suggested she stay with them, as they share more of her personal interests.

One of her close friends has feelings for her, but she does not want to end her current relationship just to start something new. She said she values that friendship too much to risk it.

Reddit commenters offered direct advice. One wrote, “He sounds possessive, needy and jealous. That will suffocate the other person.” The same commenter added, “Break up NOW. This behavior tends to escalate if you get married.”

Others shared their own experiences with long-term breakups. Not every long relationship ends on bad terms, as Tobey Maguire showed when he officiated his ex-wife’s wedding weeks after their divorce was finalized. One commenter described how painful it is to walk away from a 10-year relationship as hopes for the future fade, writing, “I don’t know when this will end, but I know it’s coming.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify her boyfriend’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post.

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