A 6-foot-4 man says he asked an Alaska Airlines gate agent about an empty seat and was told free upgrades for military members are against policy

Military lifestyle creator Taylor Yontz (_tsyontz) says he recently had his “first negative experience” with an Alaska Airlines employee. In an Instagram and TikTok post with hundreds of thousands of views, he characterized the interaction at Portland International Airport as “anti-military” in the overlay text. He said that the gate agent became very confrontational when he asked about a potential seat upgrade.

In his post, Yontz explained that because he is 6’4″, he frequently asks for complimentary upgrades to seats with extra legroom when he notices empty seats on his flights. He said that normally, he finds the staff happy to help, but this specific interaction took a negative turn the moment he mentioned his military status. According to Yontz, the gate agent immediately stated it was against company policy to provide free upgrades to military members.

Yontz said that when he mentioned he had received such upgrades in the past, the employee accused him of lying. He said the agent then offered to move him four rows forward for a $150 fee, which he declined. He wrote, “I’m not entitled to a free upgrade. I understand that airlines have policies, and I’m perfectly capable of accepting a simple no. What I don’t understand is the attitude, the unnecessary confrontation, and the decision to turn a simple question into such a negative interaction.”

Viewers debated the best way to deal with the situation, with one user telling Yontz that he should have gotten the agent’s name so that, “Management could address this issue.” A different user shared their story about being treated poorly by another airline regarding bag fees, stating, “This lady was having a really bad day and tried to pass that on to me. Fortunately I was rubber and everything just bounced right off of me.”

Alaska Airlines, where a mechanic was recently paged to the gate to fix a plane before his own vacation flight, eventually responded to the post on Instagram by asking Yontz to send a direct message with his confirmation code so it could look into the matter. While the airline has a list of Military and Veteran benefits for service members, including military fares, bag fee waivers, early boarding, and even snack discounts, complimentary seat upgrades are not listed as a standard policy.

According to guidance from Travel + Leisure, scoring a free upgrade without elite status is generally difficult, as airlines prioritize loyalty members and monetization. The outlet suggests that passengers who want to ask should do so politely and early, before the boarding process becomes chaotic. It noted that since most flight attendants are not authorized to assign upgrades, the gate agent is the person to speak with before boarding.

Many users tagged Alaska Airlines and demanded a resolution. One user wrote, “I’m hoping you can make this right. No matter the beliefs of employee basic customer service and policy education are in order. No military members ‘expect free’ but they also do not expect to be treated like this.” Some users also suggested that the agent’s behavior might be linked to the location, with one user calling it “the People’s Republic of Portland.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the gate agent’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Yontz’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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