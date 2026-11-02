A couple was waiting to board a flight to go on vacation, then the mechanic husband was paged to the gate to fix the plane

Ash M’s husband, Kyle, spends a lot of time at the airport, since he works there. Recently, though, she took to Instagram, where she posts as barefootpilotgirl, to share that for once they were there to start a vacation. He just had to make a pre-boarding detour to their own plane because, as the Washington resident noted, he is one of the “Unsung heroes of the aviation industry.”

The video starts with Kyle talking to a man in a ground staff vest at the Alaska Airlines gate while she films from the waiting area. The footage then cuts to Kyle putting on a safety vest, followed by a shot of the plane through the boarding doors, where Kyle can be seen walking down the ramp from the plane with a folder in hand.

The video ends with a view of the Oregon airport as the flight takes off. The overlay text gives the context, telling viewers, “You married an A&P and now they page him at the gate to fix the airplane when you are leaving on vacation.” The video has drawn more than 7 million views.

Instagram found Kyle’s role and swagger very cool

Many of Ash’s viewers focused on the optics of the scenario. As one user wrote, “This is the equivalent of Jack Ryan being picked up from the coast guard at the garden party.” Another commenter noted, “Skills… putting on that vest is like superman exposing the big ‘S’ on his chest as he transforms into Superman.”

Others saw a practical upside. Some figured Kyle would be extra motivated to get the job right, with one person writing, “You know d–n well he’s making sure it’s fixed.” Another saw it as a reason for Ash to feel confident, noting, “I mean….at least you know the work was quality.”

According to the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, A&P stands for Airframe and Powerplant. These mechanics are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to maintain and repair an aircraft’s frame and engine parts, and they perform inspections, handle repairs, and ensure all documentation meets safety standards. Even the most closely maintained planes run into problems, as when the lights on Air Force One suddenly went dark moments after takeoff.

One user explained in the comments that Kyle was likely needed to sign off on a Minimum Equipment List, or MEL item. They explained that this allows a plane to fly with certain non-essential items temporarily out of service, like a burnt-out light bulb or an air conditioning issue, but a certified A&P mechanic must verify the situation and sign the aircraft logbook to confirm it is safe to proceed.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Alaska Airlines’ side of the story, as this account originates solely from Ash’s Instagram post.

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