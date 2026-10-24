A book reviewer says 47 cars in his garage were broken into, checked on his Dungeon Crawler Carl hardcover first, then rated the break-in 4 out of 10

Chase Keller (chasekellerbooks), a content creator known for reviewing and reacting to books, just went viral on TikTok and Instagram, getting over 3 million views for a post about his car allegedly being broken into. Specifically, it was his priorities on what he didn’t want stolen that captured his viewers’ attention in what is otherwise a tense situation. As Keller wrote in his caption, “47 cars got broken into. so much for the security!”

The video began with the Atlanta, Georgia, creator sleepily telling his viewers, “Just woke up. Apparently I’ve been robbed. So let’s go check out the damage.” Then, as he got ready to head to the apartment building parking tower, Keller said, “The car’s like whatever, but my Kindle and Dungeon Crawler Carl book number three’s in there. So I’m gonna be really upset if those are gone.”

After grabbing a banana for energy and bidding his husky farewell on camera, Keller walked his viewers through the damage at the garage, capturing a line of “busted-out” windows, and exclaimed, “We’ve had a mass break-in, y’all.” When he finally reached his car, he told the camera, “Moment of truth!” Keller laughed and then flipped his camera around to show his Dungeon Crawler Carl hardcover sitting on the floor of his vehicle.

The book reviewer gave his break-in a 4 out of 10

With a big smile, Keller noted, “We good. We good. All right. I feel like I survived. They don’t even know. They don’t even know what they could have had their hands on.” Then, as he looked through his car, he said, “In all reality, it looks like my class ring is gone.” The clip then cut to show an Atlanta police officer at the scene.

At the end of the video, in his apartment, Keller confirmed his Kindle was also safe. He gave the experience a review score of “4 out of 10.” On TikTok, one commenter found it “WILD” that he gave his break-in experience a rating, so Keller explained his reasoning, writing, “I always rank the end of my book reads so figured it was fitting.”

Most people never want to be in a situation where their car gets broken into, which has led to some people developing strategies to prevent it. Many of Keller’s viewers were impressed with his attitude towards the break-in and expressed sympathy. One user noted, “I am happy you are safe and sad this happened to you and your neighbours.”

Dungeon Crawler Carl fans also flooded his comments, with one user writing, “this is how you know we’re in a literacy crisis when a kindle and treasure like DCC are left behind in a break in.” Another commenter referenced the book to write, “Neeeeewwwwww Achievement!!! Youve survived a mass car break in!!! Reward: you get to keep your book!”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the alleged robbery, as this account originates solely from Keller’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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