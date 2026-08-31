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Images from TikTok @sebby.tv
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Los Angeles man shows how he prevents break-ins to his car, starting with leaving $2 in the cabin and a sponge in the trunk

Will these work?
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Aug 31, 2026 11:15 am

A Los Angeles man has shared how he prevents break-ins to his car, saying that ever since he started doing it, no one has broken into his vehicle. In his TikTok video, the man, Sebastian, admits his procedure looks “funny” and “goofy,” but says it “works.” His unusual procedure includes leaving $2 in the cabin and even leaving a sponge in his trunk.

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Sebastian first shows that he puts a note on his driver’s side window, saying, “Please Don’t Break Window I left $2 inside,” leaving the car unlocked. He then explains why he does it, saying that $2 is a small price to pay rather than having someone break his window, which, according to him, costs around $500 to replace. After that, he shows a camera inside his car that isn’t connected to anything, since the brick it’s connected to just goes into his dashboard.

Then he explains the part, which he also says “sounds weird.” Sebastian shows a sock full of small rocks, which he hangs on his rear-view mirror, claiming that it prevents someone from breaking into his vehicle because it just looks weird.

He explains more strange measures

His list continues. After explaining why he hangs a sock full of rocks inside his vehicle, Sebastian says that he spills salt under his tires. “I also place salt under the tires, which helps to turn negative energy. It’s more of a superstition thing,” he recalls. He also mentions that he doesn’t leave any valuables in his car, then moves towards the trunk, saying that if the person is “greedy” and decides to check what’s in the back of the car, they’ll find a “sponge.”

@sebby.tv

It seems a bit excessive but after having my car broken into 20+ times I’m willing to do anything.

♬ original sound – Sebastian

Sebastian doesn’t mention why he has put a sponge instead of something else, then shares his concern about Los Angeles. According to him, your car is never safe in Los Angeles, and since he did this, no one has broken into his car yet. He recalls, “The reason I do all this is because in LA your car is literally never safe. And believe it or not, ever since I started doing this, my car has not been broken into. I know it looks, like, funny, it looks goofy, but it works.”

Crime Grade gives Los Angeles a Vehicle Theft Grade of F. The source also mentions that the chances of a person being a victim of vehicle theft in LA are 1 in 172. Additionally, vehicle theft costs the city’s average resident $90. Coming back to Sebastian, he doesn’t share any incident involving him being a victim of someone breaking into his car. His claims are not independently verified.

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Author
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
Saif is a sportswriter who covers the NBA, NFL, WWE, Formula 1, and global soccer, bringing a sharp focus on strategy, evolving trends, and the subtle moments that can quietly reshape a season. He remains closely connected to pop culture as well, especially where it naturally intersects with the world of sports. He has also contributed to Operation Sports, delivering in-depth analysis and timely coverage across multiple leagues and storylines.