A mom showed off her kids’ spotless rooms and explained the one parenting method behind it, and now people are begging her for the blueprint

A mom of three has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video showing off her children’s remarkably tidy rooms, crediting the results to a strategy known as habit stacking. The creator, who posts as @brynnheckendorn, walked viewers through her kids’ spaces, which have stayed organized without her needing to constantly remind them to clean up. As detailed by Daily Dot, the video has already drawn 1.8 million views.

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The video showed her fourteen-year-old son’s room, kept neat despite his early football practice schedule, with his bed made and his gear, books, and games organized in designated spots. Her thirteen-year-old daughter’s room followed a similar layout, with storage boxes on her desk and trophies displayed alongside a tidy bed area. The couple’s youngest child, age eleven, keeps a more minimalist room that stays just as organized.

The mom said the routine comes down to clear expectations rather than constant reminders. She explained that her children are expected to finish a to-do list before they can use devices or leave the house, which she said has made the habits feel voluntary rather than forced. “This is just what it looks like when you slowly start building these routines into your family standards,” she said in the video.

The method she is using has roots in a well-documented psychology concept

Habit stacking works by attaching a new behavior to an existing daily habit, taking advantage of neural pathways the brain has already reinforced through repetition. The concept was popularized by author James Clear, who has written extensively on how linking new habits to established routines makes them easier to sustain. Elsewhere in the news cycle, a viral peanut butter comparison was also drawing attention online this week, unrelated to the parenting video.

The approach relies on choosing a specific cue, such as a morning routine step already in place, and layering a new task directly onto it rather than relying on general intentions to be more organized. Once a habit becomes consistent, additional habits can be chained onto it to build a larger routine. Around the same time, a federal refugee aid increase was also making headlines, a separate story with no connection to the habit-stacking video.

Many viewers said they planned to try the method themselves, including one commenter who said they were applying it in their own routine even without children. Another follower said children tend to respond well to structure and consistency.

The creator has not indicated whether she plans to share additional videos detailing the family’s specific routines.

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