A Dallas man asked his date her weight, then went to the gym the next morning to find that exact number in dumbbells

A TikToker named Katie Kelly recently shared a dating story that quickly caught attention online, describing a first date that took an unusual turn. The exchange began casually enough, with the conversation shifting toward height and weight, common enough territory when two people are getting to know each other. As detailed by BroBible, the date did not stay lighthearted for long.

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Kelly said the man on the date, who stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 240 pounds, claimed he could bicep curl her exact body weight after she shared her own number. When Kelly pushed back and told him he could not actually do that, she said he grew upset and told her not to say it again. The comment appeared to end the conversation on an awkward note.

The following morning, Kelly said she woke up to two videos sent directly to her phone with no text and no explanation. Both showed the man at the gym, bicep curling dumbbells that matched her body weight, performing the lift with both arms in each clip. Kelly said the message behind the silent videos was clear enough without any caption attached.

The video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views and plenty of reactions

Kelly’s video has drawn heavy engagement online, with the clip surpassing 122,500 views as viewers weighed in on the date’s aftermath. Reactions in the comments were mixed, with some users calling the gesture a red flag and others saying they found the dedication impressive. One commenter joked that Kelly should lock in a second date, while another suggested wedding bells were in the man’s future. Elsewhere on social media, a viral Delta seating story was also picking up traction this week, unrelated to Kelly’s post.

Other users used the moment to share their own dating stories involving physical feats. One person wrote that a past date picked her up and bicep curled her without warning, while another described being carried from a couch to a bedroom during a date. A third commenter said a date held her with one arm for an entire song at a concert, adding, “I’m closer to 200 than 100lbs.” The same trend toward oddly specific social posts extended to a viral peanut butter comparison making rounds this week, a separate story unrelated to Kelly’s video.

According to strength data from StrengthLevel, the average dumbbell curl for a male lifter sits around 46 pounds, while an elite lifter typically curls closer to 93 pounds. Measured against those standards, the man’s gym display would fall well above average depending on Kelly’s exact weight, which was not disclosed in her video.

Kelly has not indicated whether she plans to respond to the videos or continue seeing the man.

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