Airline seat upgrades are again getting a closer look online after a Delta passenger said she turned down a free Comfort+ seat on a seven-hour flight because the new assignment put her in the middle. The TikTok post from @jadynfinance has drawn attention from travelers who say a roomier seat is not always a better seat when it means losing an aisle or window.

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The creator said she had been moved from her original seat into Delta Comfort+ for a flight to California, but the upgrade did not feel worth it once she saw the placement. “I just asked the gate agent to give me my old seat back because they upgraded me to Comfort+ middle for a seven-hour flight to California and that just doesn’t sound enjoyable,” she said.

She said the gate agent pointed out that Comfort+ comes with extra onboard benefits. “And I was like, well, it’s free drinks It’s like a little bit better snacks and I’m like stop playing with me,” she continued. For her, the tradeoff was simple. “A middle seat in a slightly bigger seat for seven hours versus an aisle We can walk around stretch your leg go to the bathroom. No, I was like sir, please give me my old seat back and luckily I got it.”

The middle seat upgrade did not land well

The TikToker framed the post as a travel tip for people who are eligible for upgrades but care strongly about where they sit. “Sometimes they just completely ignore your preferences to only upgrade to the aisle of the middle seat,” she said.

She added that she now checks the seat map before check-in if she thinks an upgrade could clear. “So I’ll now go in before check-in and see if the only comfort plus seats available are middles And I will take myself off of the upgrade list because sitting in the middle seat is genuinely torturous for me,” she said.

Her advice was to make the seating preference clear before the airline processes the upgrade. “If the seat map shows that there are some decent upgrades still available, you can make your request that you specifically want the aisle or the window instead of the middle before you check in,” she said. She also said this mattered during past travel days.

“This is super important if you do get upgrades because I’ve had travel days that have been completely ruined by a middle seat upgrade even while I was pregnant and I’m like I can’t. I cannot do this. So it’s worth the extra couple steps.” It is the kind of Delta seat drama that can start before boarding, whether the issue is a seat “upgrade” or open first-class seats becoming a gate-side contest.

Delta’s own upgrade information says eligible travelers can personalize Delta Comfort+ complimentary upgrade seat preferences for an upcoming flight, including aisle, middle or window, before clearing into Comfort+. Delta also says Comfort+ includes benefits such as complimentary beer, wine and spirits on flights where eligible, along with upgraded snack offerings on many routes.

Commenters mostly agreed with the passenger’s larger point, even if some said the setting can be managed during check-in. One wrote, “They really need to quit considering a middle seat in comfort an “upgrade”.” Another added, “There’s literally an option to choose to not upgrade if it’s a middle seat, you just check the box when you check in for the upgrade.”

Others said Comfort+ or extra-legroom seats can still come with drawbacks depending on the row, which is why some travelers now double-check what they are actually getting before accepting or paying for extra legroom seats. “I just had an upgrade to first row of my section. I was miserable. Yes it’s extra leg space but I can’t sleep on flights and rotate through stuff in my carry on frequently. I hate not being able to have my bag in front of me,” one commenter wrote.

Another put it more directly: “Oh no, you are not “upgrading” me to a middle seat. I make it very clear that’s a no. That’s a downgrade unless it’s first class which doesn’t even have middle seats!” The reaction lines up with broader traveler preferences.

An Upgraded Points survey of more than 3,100 U.S. passengers found that only 1.7% preferred the middle seat. The same survey also found that 45% of flyers had chosen an airline based on seat comfort or availability, which helps explain why a free upgrade can still feel like a bad deal when the seat assignment is not what the traveler wanted.

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