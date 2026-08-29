A TikTok video from a former Chick-fil-A worker in Atlanta has drawn attention after she said a workplace injury left her with a concussion, medical bills, job loss, and a period of homelessness. The worker, who posts under the name @macdaddymei, said the incident happened at the Chick-fil-A Cascade Road location in Atlanta, Georgia.

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The creator opened by saying, “Chick fil a ruined my life and this is the story time on how that happened.” Her account has not been independently verified, and Chick-fil-A’s side of what happened has not been made public, but the details she shared have led viewers to focus on workplace injury procedures, workers’ compensation, and whether she should have been allowed to leave once she reported feeling lightheaded.

According to her, she had arrived early for work that day because rain changed her usual commute. She said she normally walked about three miles to the restaurant, but her landlord drove her that morning. From there, the story turns to what happened on shift, and it is not the first time Chick-fil-A workers have raised concerns about basic conditions, including being told to pay for water during a shift.

TikToker says the pan hit her first, then she blacked out

The incident, she said, started while she was returning an empty pan to the kitchen. She claimed workers were told to place pans on an elevated surface above the fryers and not to use a ladder or steps near the fry station. In the video, she said, “if you have trouble getting a pant up there on that elevated surface, get on your toes and try your best to get it up there.”

She said the pan slipped as she lifted it above her head and struck her. “It slipped back down and it bashed me on top of my head,” she said. She added that one coworker and a manager saw it happen, while others heard the impact. She said she tried to keep working, then was sent on a 30-minute break after reporting that she did not feel right.

After eating and drinking during the break, she said she still felt lightheaded and called her fiancé. She claimed she then asked a manager if she could leave early. “Hey Nate, can I go home early?” she recalled asking. According to her, the answer was no. She said the manager told her, “no, you gotta wait for Jacoby to get here.”

The worker said she returned to her station but was moving much slower than usual. She claimed coworkers noticed and asked if she was okay. She said the lights began bothering her eyes, she struggled to speak, her knees gave out and she hit her head again on a metal counter as she fell. “And I blacked out,” she said.

She said she woke up in the manager’s office with something cold on her forehead while people asked basic questions. She also claimed the owner downplayed what happened, saying, “it’s just a chicken pan. It’s just a chicken pan. How could this even happen?” She said paramedics asked whether she wanted treatment, and she initially worried about cost because she did not have health insurance.

The TikToker said she was eventually taken to Emory Hospital, where she spent about nine hours and received blood work, pregnancy testing and CT scans of her head and neck. She said she was diagnosed with a concussion and later experienced vision issues, migraines, sensitivity to heat and bright light, nausea and lightheadedness.

Her central claim is that workers’ compensation did not resolve the fallout the way she expected. “After I was told that I wasn’t gonna get workers compensation that they weren’t gonna clear the rest of the medical debt that I have I had to make an emergency move to a different part of Georgia,” she said. She added that she quit Chick-fil-A because she felt she could no longer work in a kitchen environment. “So it literally left me homeless for a little bit. It left me jobless up until now,” she said.

Several users focused on that part of the story. One wrote, “I’m so confused how they denied your workers comp.” Another said, “Omg this sounds like a nightmare I’m so sorry that happened.” A third advised, “Never ask can you go home tell the manager you are going home,” as one Walmart employee’s story showed, listening to management does not always protect workers either. Under Georgia workers’ compensation guidance, employees are told to report on-the-job accidents to an employer immediately.

The State Board of Workers’ Compensation says a company’s workers’ compensation insurance carrier pays for authorized medical treatment if the treatment was for an on-the-job injury. Workplace injuries remain a common issue beyond this single TikTok account. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in private industry in 2023.

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