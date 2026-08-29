Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via TikTok/ macdaddymei & JeepersMedia
Category:
News
Social Media

Chick-fil-A worker says she was denied leave after a falling pan hurt her head, then it left her homeless: ‘ruined my life’

Her head injury on the job set off a chain of events that allegedly left her with massive medical bills.
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
|

Published: Aug 29, 2026 08:45 am

A TikTok video from a former Chick-fil-A worker in Atlanta has drawn attention after she said a workplace injury left her with a concussion, medical bills, job loss, and a period of homelessness. The worker, who posts under the name @macdaddymei, said the incident happened at the Chick-fil-A Cascade Road location in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Videos

The creator opened by saying, “Chick fil a ruined my life and this is the story time on how that happened.” Her account has not been independently verified, and Chick-fil-A’s side of what happened has not been made public, but the details she shared have led viewers to focus on workplace injury procedures, workers’ compensation, and whether she should have been allowed to leave once she reported feeling lightheaded.

According to her, she had arrived early for work that day because rain changed her usual commute. She said she normally walked about three miles to the restaurant, but her landlord drove her that morning. From there, the story turns to what happened on shift, and it is not the first time Chick-fil-A workers have raised concerns about basic conditions, including being told to pay for water during a shift.

TikToker says the pan hit her first, then she blacked out

The incident, she said, started while she was returning an empty pan to the kitchen. She claimed workers were told to place pans on an elevated surface above the fryers and not to use a ladder or steps near the fry station. In the video, she said, “if you have trouble getting a pant up there on that elevated surface, get on your toes and try your best to get it up there.”

@macdaddymei

Chick fil a ruined my life with there negligence

♬ original sound – Mac Daddy Mei

She said the pan slipped as she lifted it above her head and struck her. “It slipped back down and it bashed me on top of my head,” she said. She added that one coworker and a manager saw it happen, while others heard the impact. She said she tried to keep working, then was sent on a 30-minute break after reporting that she did not feel right.

After eating and drinking during the break, she said she still felt lightheaded and called her fiancé. She claimed she then asked a manager if she could leave early. “Hey Nate, can I go home early?” she recalled asking. According to her, the answer was no. She said the manager told her, “no, you gotta wait for Jacoby to get here.”

The worker said she returned to her station but was moving much slower than usual. She claimed coworkers noticed and asked if she was okay. She said the lights began bothering her eyes, she struggled to speak, her knees gave out and she hit her head again on a metal counter as she fell. “And I blacked out,” she said.

She said she woke up in the manager’s office with something cold on her forehead while people asked basic questions. She also claimed the owner downplayed what happened, saying, “it’s just a chicken pan. It’s just a chicken pan. How could this even happen?” She said paramedics asked whether she wanted treatment, and she initially worried about cost because she did not have health insurance.

The TikToker said she was eventually taken to Emory Hospital, where she spent about nine hours and received blood work, pregnancy testing and CT scans of her head and neck. She said she was diagnosed with a concussion and later experienced vision issues, migraines, sensitivity to heat and bright light, nausea and lightheadedness.

Her central claim is that workers’ compensation did not resolve the fallout the way she expected. “After I was told that I wasn’t gonna get workers compensation that they weren’t gonna clear the rest of the medical debt that I have I had to make an emergency move to a different part of Georgia,” she said. She added that she quit Chick-fil-A because she felt she could no longer work in a kitchen environment. “So it literally left me homeless for a little bit. It left me jobless up until now,” she said.

Several users focused on that part of the story. One wrote, “I’m so confused how they denied your workers comp.” Another said, “Omg this sounds like a nightmare I’m so sorry that happened.” A third advised, “Never ask can you go home tell the manager you are going home,” as one Walmart employee’s story showed, listening to management does not always protect workers either. Under Georgia workers’ compensation guidance, employees are told to report on-the-job accidents to an employer immediately.

The State Board of Workers’ Compensation says a company’s workers’ compensation insurance carrier pays for authorized medical treatment if the treatment was for an on-the-job injury. Workplace injuries remain a common issue beyond this single TikTok account. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 2.6 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in private industry in 2023.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
Manish covers entertainment, trending topics, and internet culture for Attack of the Fanboy. When he’s not writing, you’ll usually find him playing football or badminton, reading, writing, or watching a good movie. He’s especially into comedy, sci-fi, and action, and is always up for discovering something new to watch.