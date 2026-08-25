A woman has shared an unusual story from her Chick-fil-A visit in Michigan. According to Brobible, the woman claimed a “new” Chick-fil-A worker wanted water, but the manager said he had to pay for it unless he brought his own. The woman said he stepped in and bought water from the employee, but in her TikTok, she seemed displeased with the incident. No comments from Chick-fil-A were found.

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The caption of the woman’s TikTok said, “Since when in 2026 are we charging our workers for WATER?” She also mentioned the restaurant and added, “Im disturbed to the point where i wont return.” In her video, she asked, “Chick-fil-A, are you guys actually charging your employees for water?” She then claimed that when she visited to pick up her order, an employee, whom she described as a “new kid,” went to the manager to ask for a cup of water.

According to her, this employee then asked, “The kid was like, charge me for water?” The manager replied, “Yeah, unfortunately.” After that, the woman claimed the worker walked back to his table without water, which she later bought for him. She recalled, “Obviously. I, I bought him a water after that, but like, oh my God, is this how you’re treating your employees? So much for having so much money is crazy.”

Viewers seemed divided on the concern

The woman’s TikTok gained significant traction, garnering over 60,000 views with several people sharing their opinions on the incident involving the employee. Some claimed to be former Chick-fil-A employees and said that the water is paid for. One of them wrote, “Used to work there for over year and half and yes they charge 50 cents for a cup.” Another shared similar views, stating, “When I worked there they made me pay $1 for a water cup, but the customers got it for free.”

Others who also appeared to be Chick-fil-A employees said that, at the branch they used to work at, water was free for employees. As one of them claimed, “The Chick-fil-A I worked at we could drink anything free except milkshakes , even then they usually didn’t even care about milkshakes.” Another mentioned, “It’s not a chain wide rule, each Chick-fil-A has their own set of rules. The one I work at we have free waters. And a free employee meal.”

The audience appeared divided on the Chick-fil-A incident, with some saying the water is free for employees and that each branch has its own rules, while others said the opposite. No comments from Chick-fil-A were found addressing the water concern or providing additional insight into the rules. The incident is not independently verified.

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