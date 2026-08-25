According to ABC News, Ontario Premier Doug Ford mocked US President Donald Trump after the trade talks between Canada and the US collapsed. He said during a radio appearance on Monday morning that Canada needed to “throw everything and the kitchen sink” at President Donald Trump, whom he called a bully. “He can kiss my a–,” Ford stated.

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Trump responded later in a social media post by calling out the “bluster” from Ford as well as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. He stated that the United States “has been carrying Canada for decades, but no longer.” Trump added, “Someone should get these clowns to “fall in line” or, the consequences for Canada will be far WORSE!”

The exchange came after Trump said in a separate social media post on Monday that he would raise tariffs on Canadian-made cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel to 50 percent starting in January. He stated that Canada has been “ripping off the United States of America for years” and wrote that the country is “among the worst Nations in the World to deal with.”

Tariff announcements spark sharp exchanges between leaders

Trump wrote that Canadians “feel entitled, and yet, WE DON’T NEED CANADA, THEY NEED US!” The announcement followed tariffs of 50 percent on other goods that took effect on Saturday after talks over a potential trade deal fell apart.

Trump: Remember, much of the Electricity, Oil, and Gas that Canada gets is transported through the U.S.A. Someone should get these clowns to "fall in line" or, the consequences for Canada will be far WORSE! pic.twitter.com/IJwz5KVveK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2026

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had announced on Friday that he was suspending trade negotiations with the United States. He said last-minute changes to the proposed deal were “unfair, uneconomic, and called into question the reliability of any deal.” Carney vowed to retaliate “dollar for dollar” for any tariffs imposed.

After the latest tariffs were announced, Carney said the move was not a “surprise.” The Trump administration has heavily used tariffs to negotiate new deals with US trading partners, but some nations have pushed back, and Canada intends to do the same.

Carney stated that the United States had to come to the negotiating table with the “right attitude” and not treat Canada as if it “is a subsidiary of the United States.” He added, “That’s not something we’re going to accept.”

The Canadian Ministry of Finance said in a press release that several Canadian officials planned to visit a local business on Tuesday and hold a joint press conference. The ministry said the event would announce new measures to protect and support Canadian workers and businesses. CTV News reported that the announcement would include retaliatory tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada would not “roll over.” British Columbia Premier David Eby told CNN that “we have to hit back.” Trump has long talked about making Canada the 51st state, something Carney has rejected.

Ford was later asked about his radio comments and whether he had been asked to tone it down. “I have a lot of real estate on my a–, so he has a lot of room to kiss my a–,” Ford said at a news conference, where he again called Trump a bully.

Ford continued, “I can go back and forth with Trump. You know, I’m not gonna. I’m just not gonna take the bait. This guy’s a loser. He’s going to be a loser.” He added, “And simple as that. We’re gonna fight with everything we have. And, uh, you know something? I have more courage, more brains in my baby toe than he has in his whole body. So, there you go.”

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