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Category:
News
True Crime

15-year-old suspect accused of pushing innocent passenger to his death from a moving Chicago train 

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 14, 2026 01:15 pm

A Chicago family is mourning the loss of a 29-year-old Amazon worker after authorities say he was shoved from a moving CTA Red Line train during an altercation. A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with his death, while police continue searching for two other people allegedly involved.

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Per NYPost, police said Kyle Bickham was riding home after working an overnight shift at an Amazon warehouse when the confrontation happened. Investigators allege that three people forced him from the moving train.

Bickham fell onto the tracks and was struck by another train, according to the report. The exact circumstances that led to the altercation have not been publicly detailed. This leaves investigators to piece together what happened before the fatal shove.

A 15-year-old now faces multiple felony charges

Police arrested the teenage suspect after identifying her in connection with the fatal incident. Her name has not been released because she is a minor.

Authorities have charged her with first-degree murder, mob action, murder by other forcible felony and aggravated battery to a transit employee. The teenager, facing serious jail time, was ordered held in custody following a court hearing.

Investigators say two additional people were involved in the incident and remain at large. Police have not publicly identified them, and authorities have not announced additional arrests.

Bickham’s grandmother, Bertha Ford, struggled to understand how someone could allegedly throw a person from a moving train. In a report by People, she described her grandson as someone who regularly expressed his love for his family.

His father, Christopher Bickham Sr., said the family has been left devastated by the loss. “It’s the most hurtful thing that has ever happened,” he said in the report.

Bickham was the youngest of four siblings and was especially close to his nieces, brothers and sister. His father said he loved writing poetry and described him as an “all-around caring guy.”

A fundraiser established to help cover Bickham’s funeral expenses had collected more than $11,000 toward its $14,000 goal. For his family, the focus now is on remembering the man they knew rather than the circumstances that ended his life.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting