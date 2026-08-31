A doctor told a parent ‘you’ve made me cancel three of my meetings’ over one late arrival, and Reddit says the doctor runs late constantly

A parent’s account of a tense doctor’s office exchange has drawn massive attention after being shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit. According to the post, the parent arrived late to an appointment after their child, who uses a wheelchair, got sick during the car ride and construction delayed traffic further. The story gained traction when reported by Daily Dot, with the post amassing over 7,700 upvotes and 595 comments as of publication.

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The parent said the doctor scolded them upon arrival, allegedly saying, “You guys have made me cancel three of my meetings.” The parent claimed the comment felt especially frustrating given what they described as the doctor’s own pattern of running behind schedule, sometimes leaving patients waiting upwards of an hour for appointments. The doctor reportedly delivered the comment in what the parent called a passive-aggressive tone before proceeding to order X-rays and complete the visit.

The post has since fueled a broader conversation among commenters about perceived double standards between medical providers and patients. Some users shared similar experiences, including one person who said they waited ninety minutes for a therapist who then accused them of harassing front desk staff. The thread has continued generating discussion days after it was originally posted.

The frustration ties into a growing debate over no-show fees at medical offices

Missed appointment fees have become increasingly common at medical practices, with some offices charging between $100 and $150 for a missed or uncancelled visit. Caitlin Donovan, a spokesperson for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, said charging more fees is not the right way to address missed appointments. In a similar vein, a Delta seating dispute was also drawing attention online this week, unrelated to the doctor’s office story.

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Adam Rust, director of financial services at the Consumer Federation of America, has warned that if no-show penalties become a revenue source for offices, “it could incentivize trickery and deception.” Some medical groups have moved toward alternative solutions instead, such as one office in Camden, New Jersey, that started a ride-share program after finding that many missed appointments were tied to transportation issues rather than negligence. Elsewhere, a Chick-fil-A leave dispute also circulated online this week, a separate story unrelated to the Reddit thread.

Patients who receive a no-show bill they feel is unjust can often dispute the charge directly with the office, as many practices will waive fees when patients explain their circumstances. Medical debt under $500 is also generally not reported to credit bureaus, meaning a no-show fee is unlikely to affect a patient’s credit score.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the doctor’s side of the story, as this originates solely from a Reddit post.

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