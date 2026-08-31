Chick-fil-A has officially launched its new Chicken and Waffles sandwich, marking the first time the chain has added waffles to its menu in its eighty-year history. The sandwich is available as a breakfast option for $6.19 or as a lunch and dinner entree for around $9.49, with prices varying by location. A spicy filet option is also available for a small upcharge, bringing the breakfast version to $6.39 and the entree version to $9.89.

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The new menu item has sparked a divide among customers since its release. South Carolina content creator Nicole King recently shared her experience trying the sandwich, and As detailed by BroBible, she came away underwhelmed by the result. King said the sandwich felt dry even with the included syrup, adding that “it was the driest thing I’ve ever eaten before.” She said she never finished the meal because she got bored eating it partway through.

King’s reaction resonated with some of her audience, who felt the price point was steep for what the sandwich delivered. One commenter questioned the cost, asking why the sandwich runs close to nine dollars for what they received. Other viewers pushed back on that take, with one commenter writing, “It’s amazing! i get the spicy filet on mine,” though they added the accompanying shake was not worth ordering.

Professional reviewers are just as divided as the people trying it at home

The split reaction has not stoped at social media, with professional reviewers offering a different take than King’s. Leah Groth described the sandwich as “plump” and “elevated,” calling it a worthwhile item to try at least once even if it is not something diners would order on every visit. Elsewhere in the news, a Florida charity funding report also drew attention this week, unrelated to the sandwich’s rollout.

The mixed reception suggests the sandwich’s appeal may come down to personal taste and expectations going in. Around the same time, a federal refugee aid increase was also making headlines, a separate story with no connection to the Chicken and Waffles launch.

The Chicken and Waffles sandwich is available all day starting at 10:30 AM, giving customers ample opportunity to decide for themselves which side of the debate they land on.

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