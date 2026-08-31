A commenter told women they need a husband’s permission to leave the house, and the woman who survived a real Walmart scare shut that down

A TikTok creator who says she was followed by two men at a Walmart, after first noticing them at a nearby gas station, is now responding to backlash over how she has handled the aftermath. The creator, known on the platform as @brokenbutgrafted, said she has continued going out despite the scare. The story gained traction when reported by Daily Dot, which detailed the exchange that followed her original post.

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One commenter responded to her account by suggesting women should not go out in public without a companion, writing, “This is why females should NOT be out alone, especially at Walmart.” The same commenter added that their husband does not allow them to leave the house alone. The creator addressed the comment directly in a follow-up video, saying she has no plans to change her routine because of one incident.

She said she still believes in staying cautious and aware of her surroundings, but pushed back on the idea that women need to restrict their movements or rely on someone else to accompany them. The response drew a largely supportive reaction online, with one commenter writing, “What an amazing response,” while another shared advice about walking with visible confidence in public spaces.

The response leaned on public safety guidance rather than personal opinion

Personal safety guidance from the Houston Police Department recommends staying alert in public spaces and avoiding distractions such as headphones or a phone screen while walking. The department also advises keeping keys ready before approaching a vehicle and checking the area around and inside a car before entering it. Elsewhere in the news cycle, a self-checkout billing dispute also drew attention online this week, unrelated to the Walmart incident.

The same guidance recommends driving to a well-lit, populated location, such as a police station, fire station or open gas station, if a person suspects they are being followed. It also notes that walking in a group can reduce the likelihood of becoming a target, though it acknowledges that is not always possible. As the safety discussion continued online, a separate fuel theft lawsuit was also making headlines this week, a story unrelated to the Walmart case.

The Houston Police Department’s guidance also emphasizes situational awareness in parking lots, including watching for groups of people nearby and avoiding shortcuts through unlit or deserted areas, and notes that a security officer can often be asked to escort someone to their vehicle if they feel unsafe.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the creator’s account of being followed, as this originates solely from a TikTok post.

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