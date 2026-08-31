A woman who claims to be an ice cream truck owner has shared her story about giving away free ice cream to the children. According to her TikTok video, she saw a child crying because her mother couldn’t buy her ice cream. Apparently, she didn’t have money, so the ice cream truck owner gave the child ice cream for free, which she said made the mother thank her. But after that, another family showed up at her truck asking for free ice cream because they saw the owner give the previous child ice cream for free.

Recommended Videos

The woman began by saying, “I did it on purpose,” and “I need your opinion,” then told her story. What actually happened was that her ice cream truck was operated by an employee who went away for college, so the woman started working herself until she found a replacement. After she gave the free ice cream to the child and her mother thanked her, another family consisting of a mother and her four kids arrived, and the mother asked for the product for free, saying, “Since you’re giving away free ice cream, I need four chocolate ones with rainbow sprinkles.”

According to the woman, she thought that this mother was “joking.” She then assured the mother that it was a “one-time thing” and that she wasn’t giving away ice cream for free. However, this appeared to displease the family as the woman recalled, “Her kids immediately starts throwing a tantrum, and one of them actually reach over, grabs the stack of napkins from the counter, and threw them in the air. So napkins are just flying in everywhere.” The woman then claimed that the mother didn’t apologize to her but got angry with her instead.

It appears that the woman decided to teach them a lesson

Apparently, the mother didn’t apologize to her and said that it isn’t fair, as she did give an “Asian kid” an ice cream but not her kids. The woman said that this sentence “did it for me,” and then told the mother that it’s her truck and she can give the ice cream to “whoever” she wants. After that, it appears she taught them a lesson by deliberately giving ice cream to other children for free.

She said she felt “pity” and then asked a nearby family if they needed free ice cream. They all came for the dessert, and at this point the truck owner said, “Karen was furious.” It appears the woman didn’t stop there, as she gave away ice cream to two other kids passing by. According to her, this made the mother and her kids more upset, and eventually they left. The woman recalled, “Now, eventually, Karen stormed off, calling me all sorts of names, and I’m not going to lie, I was pretty satisfied with myself.”

The woman doesn’t appear to get involved in a heated moment over ice cream. Afterward, she said she went home and told her friend about it. Apparently, she expected her friend to laugh, but her friend was unenthusiastic about her actions. She argued that she did it because the kids threw a tantrum and tossed her napkins because they were told “no.” However, her friend still said they’re “kids,” then asked, “Who do you think taught them to behave like that?”

The ice cream truck owner then asked her audience whether she did the right or wrong thing. There’s no follow-up video from the woman addressing the feedback she got on her TikTok. The incident is not independently verified. No comments from the family were found after the video gained traction.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy