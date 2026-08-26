A Walmart employee shared a story about a customer who wanted him to give sore throat medicine for free. He claimed he told the customer he could not give him the medicine for free. The customer then said the employee would be responsible if their throat worsens. The employee recorded himself explaining the whole story and posted it on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, the employee shared a TikTok explaining what happened to while he was on shift. He said a customer came up to him and asked for sore throat medicine, so he directed the customer to the pharmacy section. The customer then asked the price, and he told the customer it would cost $6.99. He claimed the customer wanted it for free, but the employee said he could not do anything about the price of the medicine. Then, instead of accepting, the customer argued that the employee would be responsible for his situation if it got worse.

He explained the situation, saying, “This customer had come up to me and said they were looking for the medicine, and I was like, it depends what type of medicine you’re getting. He said he was looking for sore throat medicine. I told him that’s gonna be only $6.99, then the guy was like I mean. Are you sure you can’t do anything about it? I’m like, sir, I can’t be able to help you. He looked at me with a confused face and was like, ‘Why are you making a sick person pay for medicine?’” According to the employee, after being refused, the customer looked back and said that if their throat’s condition got worse, then “It’s your(employee’s) fault for not giving me the medicine.”

Viewers reacted to Walmart customer’s demand

As the video gained traction, viewers poured out their opinions on the Walmart incident. Several appeared to make sarcastic remarks on the situation, as one of the commenters stated, “I’m hungry rn why I gotta pay for the food just give me the food, or I might starve omgg” Another one added, “If you ever think ur having a bad day, just remember this guy probably has it worse.”

Others questioned the reason for asking something like this when the cashier is not the one making rules, as one of the commenters stated, “They should talk to the pharmacist. Did they really think you are the one that makes the rules? While the others mentioned their own experiences on the matter, as one of the commenters wrote, “I hate the ‘I get paid on Friday so imma come back on Friday then why would you come on Tuesday.”

This seemed to be the audience’s feedback on matter. Despite the video gaining traction and viewers pouring in their opinions, the other side of the story remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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