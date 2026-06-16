These ice cream shop owners ripped into a customer in a bizarre parking lot confrontation, and it started over something we’ve all done at some point

I think confrontations often lead to additional chaos. Speaking of that, something similar happened in Alabama, where a customer was caught up in a bizarre confrontation with ice cream shop owners. According to the New York Post, it all started with a one-star review this customer left for an ice cream shop, owned by a couple, over an inconvenience.

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In my opinion, we have all given a one-star rating to a food place at some point. However, it looks like it turned into a caught-on-camera confrontation for this customer. The owners of the shop, Local Scoop, Malaray, and Ryan Goldman, reportedly had an interaction with the customer, Daniel Smit, in a McDonald’s parking lot. It looks like Daniel left a one-star review 3 months before the confrontation because the couple reportedly messed up his order.

Per WEAR News, Malary appeared furious while confronting Daniel, who is reportedly a DoorDash driver. She said, “I am mad because I have busted my a** at something and you think you’re gonna run it into the ground.” This odd conversation, which included insults about each other’s financial condition and appearance, reportedly continued, and then her husband arrived as well. The couple reportedly faced charges after this interaction.

It looks like a one-star review became a hard pill to swallow for them

This confrontation reportedly lasted 15 minutes, suggesting that a one-star review was a hard pill for the couple to swallow. Per WALA, it appears Daniel forgot about the feedback he gave in March. However, he ended up recalling it again when he came across Malary again. The man then agreed to meet her in a parking lot once he completes a delivery.

Alabama couple get into on-camera beef with customer who left one-star review about their new ice cream shop https://t.co/QrTgHu4kIw pic.twitter.com/BAVfo8Nau9 — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2026

Before her husband arrived, the woman also reportedly warned Smit, saying, “Do not continue to involve yourself in my business, I will absolutely do something.” Per the outlet, during the confrontation, Daniel also claimed that his phone was knocked out of his hand while he was recording. These suggest that the incident was more of a verbal exchange than a brawl involving multiple people.

As per WEAR reports, the couple was later charged. Ryan Goldman was charged with harassment, while his wife, Malary, also faced harassment but additional criminal mischief charges. Following the charges, it appears both parties have already made peace with this incident. According to a statement to WKRG, Malary has already apologized to the customer.

Similarly, Daniel Smit has also weighed in on the situation on Facebook, saying that he wants the charges dropped. He has also apologized to the woman, per WKRG. It appears that this matter has been resolved, and the charges will likely be dropped later.

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