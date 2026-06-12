LAX is gearing up for a massive influx of FIFA World Cup fans, but one ‘public safety’ issue could turn their trip into a nightmare

The FIFA World Cup 2026, despite controversies over high ticket prices and scrutiny, has finally begun. But according to DailyDot, people have highlighted safety concerns for travelers, especially those planning to visit Los Angeles for the World Cup. A video highlighting Los Angeles Airport’s homeless problem has seemingly gone viral on social media. As a result, many are tying it to a potential safety nightmare for arriving travelers.

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The video originally posted by The Free Press was reposted by the verified user @WallStreetApes on X. The sporting event is said to start in Los Angeles this week, and in the clip, concerns are raised about the state’s homelessness problem. The caption claims, “Report shows 130 homeless individuals camping out at the terminals – Homeless threatening to shoot passengers at terminals – Homeless defecating at terminals – One homeless man crawled under the fence and attempted to board a plane.”

These claims are based on the information mentioned in the video. Los Angeles is known for its higher living costs, and it reportedly has over 43,000 homeless people. As a result, many have seemingly taken shelter around LAX. Since the World Cup season has started, thousands will be visiting, and homeless individuals are said to become an issue for them, as they can create challenges for the travelers with their odd behaviors.

The viewers sound concerned

The World Cup season has officially begun, and despite higher ticket and travel costs, fans seem quite enthusiastic about attending games in person. Los Angeles will host a total of 8 FIFA World Cup 2026 games at SoFi Stadium, which will be temporarily renamed “Los Angeles Stadium.” The first game is scheduled for June 12, the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opening match against Paraguay.

The World Cup starts in Los Angeles this week, and the very first thing international travelers will see is homeless people



The homeless are everywhere at LAX



– Report shows 130 homeless individuals camping out at the terminals

– Homeless threatening to shoot passengers at… pic.twitter.com/tSNgOqivDI — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 11, 2026

With matches already happening, it appears that people are taking every potential issue into consideration, like this homeless complication. The video, which was reposted on X, appears to have a comment section in which many people look worried. One of them said, “LAX has become a gathering place for homeless people, which not only tarnishes the image of the World Cup but also poses alarming public safety and health risks.”

Another viewer wrote about the travelers, who might not revisit their LAX experience, “After one trip to LA, most will never wish to return.” A viewer also commented, “Let the world see this madness with their own eyes!” Meanwhile, a commenter wrote what appears to be quite off-topic, saying, “I’d love to be homeless there , it looks so clean safe (temperature) controlled , I’d be extremely great full I could get a job there save up my money I have been letting me sleep on the floor I can shower it a gym , work 12 hour shifts save up money . I hope trump opens work camps.”

It appears that many are concerned about the complications caused by homeless people in Los Angeles, but at the same time, I think security will likely be enhanced for this major sporting event to address these issues. The reporting is based on the video and could be considered a rumor that has sparked concerns. I didn’t come across official reports from the state that confirm a homeless person-related incident happened to a fan.

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