A California woman finished her large Diet Coke from McDonald’s, then looked down into the empty cup and saw something sitting at the bottom

A woman says she found an earring at the bottom of her cup after finishing a large Diet Coke from McDonald’s. TikToker Jo, known as @jordynboldin, shared the discovery in a video that has drawn thousands of views.

As reported by BroBible, Jo opens the clip by explaining that she had just finished her Diet Coke from McDonald’s when she noticed something in the cup. She then turns the camera to show the bottom of the cup, where an object is visible. “It’s an earring,” she says.

Jo shifts the camera angle to give viewers a better look inside the cup, saying she had finished the whole drink. The video appears to show a chained pearl earring resting at the bottom. Jo said she wasn’t paying close attention while sipping, adding, “Literally, it was in someone’s ear.”

Viewers reacted strongly to the video. One person wrote, “This is INSANE,” while another added, “HELLO THAT’S HUGE,” referring to the size of the earring. Someone else wrote, “Someone’s about to make BANK,” and a fourth suggested, “Take it back and see who it belongs to.”

One commenter pointed to food safety rules, writing, “You’re NOT supposed to wear jewelry in food service.” The commenter suggested bringing the cup, with the earring still in it, back to the location to show a manager, then filing a complaint with local health inspectors. Customer complaints about drinks have led to health inspections before, including when worms were found in McDonald’s drinks at another location.

This is not the first time an earring has reportedly turned up in a fast-food drink. A user on the r/wellthatsucks subreddit said they found a large spiral earring at the bottom of what appeared to be an iced tea after taking it home from a restaurant. The Redditor said neither they nor their partner wear earrings, and that they returned to the restaurant for a refund and showed the earring to the cashier.

When another user asked why they didn’t question the employee directly, the Redditor replied, “In the off chance she were to remove the other earring and deny it.” They added, “Plus, I wasn’t leaving without a refund.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify McDonald’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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