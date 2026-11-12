A Chipotle worker warned customers to “think twice” before ordering extra smoked brisket after showing that a single bowl can cost more than $26 with the extra protein. TikToker Lupe Garcia rang up a brisket bowl for $15.20 in a TikTok, then added extra brisket for another $8.45, bringing the total to $26.25 after taxes, as reported by BroBible.

The video’s overlay text reads, “Think twice before getting that extra brisket.” Garcia showed the order on a Chipotle point-of-sale system. Many commenters were upset about the price, while others suggested the cost may reflect how expensive beef has become.

Chipotle recently brought back Smoked Brisket as a limited-time protein, alongside its usual lineup of chicken, steak, barbacoa, carnitas, sofritas, and veggies. The brisket is seasoned with smoked serrano and chipotle chili peppers, and according to the company’s press release, it is “smoked over mesquite wood to develop its deep, smoky flavor.” Workers sear it on the plancha, toss it in a smoky chili pepper sauce, and hand-chop it in small batches throughout the day.

Beef prices could explain some of it

Beef and veal prices have risen 3.5% over the past year, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Chipotle also said in its third quarter earnings report that rising beef and freight costs were affecting its expenses and cost of sales.

The company says only about 5% of American beef meets its animal welfare and quality standards, and brisket takes much longer to prepare than other meats. Even so, the brisket has a loyal following, and Chipotle said it sold out faster than expected when it first launched in 2021.

Workers in the comments described awkward moments at the register. “The amount of people I had to show their receipts to because they thought I was overcharging them,” one wrote. Others said they would use Chipotle’s rewards program to offset the cost, with one writing, “get the free extra protein with your points.” Customers have found other ways to keep their orders cheap, including a TikToker who showed how she gets a loaded Chipotle meal for $4.

The brisket returned to restaurants across the U.S. and Canada on November 5, timed for what Chipotle described as football weekends, rivalry games, and watch parties. This is only the third time the protein has been on the menu, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy