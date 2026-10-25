A Delta passenger grinned as police led him off a JFK flight after allegedly shouting ‘death to America,’ telling filmers ‘put it on Instagram’

A Delta passenger was escorted off a flight at New York’s JFK after allegedly shouting “death to America” and making gun noises. As police walked him through the cabin, the man addressed the passengers filming him and yelled, “Put it on Instagram!”

As detailed by View from the Wing, the incident happened on Delta flight 2342, which was headed to Atlanta. Video from inside the plane appears to show officers holding the man’s arms as they move him toward the front. He alternates between grinning and swearing, and at one point uses a derogatory epithet for African Americans.

The passenger who shared the video said the man had been making threats and appeared intoxicated. Federal rules prohibit airlines from allowing someone who appears intoxicated to board an aircraft.

Passengers broke into applause once he was off the plane

When police finally got the man off the plane, passengers started clapping. Delta apologized to customers and said it has “zero tolerance for disruptive behavior.” The man was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

Social media users were quick to react to the video. Some pointed out that the man resembled Bruce Willis, while others joked that he would be useful on flights where someone tries to get the entire cabin to join a singalong.

EXCLUSIVE: Passenger melts down, screams 'death to America' and pretends to shoot other travelers on a JFK to ATL flight.



More to follow. pic.twitter.com/itXRgSy160 — Shawn Wasson (@thenewsjunkie) October 22, 2026

Some also debated the gun noises, with one describing them as more of a “bah-bah-bah-bah” than a “pew-pew” and suggesting he was drunk. Passengers being walked off planes while yelling at people recording them is a familiar scene online, as one woman showed when she was escorted off a San Antonio flight after a luggage dispute.

View from the Wing has also reported on other recent disruptions involving airline passengers. In one, a Breeze passenger allegedly shouting racial slurs twice escaped restraints and caused the flight to divert, leaving a passenger and a flight attendant with minor injuries. In others, a Delta passenger taken off a Rome flight reportedly kept screaming at Atlanta gate agents, and a woman reportedly tried to blame Delta for serving her three Sky Club cocktails before she refused to fly.

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