A flight attendant insisted on making a passenger hot chocolate from her own bag. The packet expired in May 2025, so she faked drinking it

A passenger says she ended up pretending to drink hot chocolate on a flight after a flight attendant insisted on making it from her own bag, only for the passenger to notice the packet had expired. As reported by BroBible, Hannah Seyed shared the experience in a TikTok that has drawn thousands of views.

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Seyed said she asked for hot chocolate during the flight, but the attendant told her there was none available. The attendant then offered some from her own bag, and even though Seyed initially declined, the attendant insisted and brought the sachet over with some water.

Seyed then noticed the expiration date on the packet was May 2025, making the product over a year past its expiration date. Because the attendant was “literally like the sweetest ever,” she decided to handle the moment without causing any awkwardness.

She went to great lengths to avoid an awkward conversation

Seyed pretended to drink the mixture by stirring a small amount of the powder into a cup with a little water left in it, after pouring the rest of the liquid away to make the cup look used. She then filmed herself pouring the remaining powder down the bathroom sink. She pulled a face in the mirror before heading back to her seat.

Many commenters praised Seyed for being kind to a crew member who went out of her way to help. Crew members sharing extra treats with passengers is not unheard of, as one flight attendant turned snack fairy showed.

One person admitted, “I would have done exactly that lol.” Another wrote, “The type of situations I get into for being too nice,” while a third said, “Wait you’re such an empath for this, because the way I would’ve done the same.”

Others thought the extra effort was unnecessary. One user noted, “Lmao girl you went through so much work.” Another suggested, “Girl just say it’s from 2025 in a nice way I’m not doing all of that.”

The wellness site Mindful Nutrition says hot chocolate powder may still be usable 12 to 24 months past its printed date, though storage plays a big role. Tasting Table identifies moisture as the main reason the powder spoils, since water or humid air can cause clumping, discoloration, or even mold.

High temperatures and sunlight can also speed up spoilage, especially if the product contains dairy. Signs of spoilage include an off smell, a strange appearance, or a change in flavor caused by humidity.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the flight attendant’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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