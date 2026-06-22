Man fixed toilet paper holder and flight attendant became a ‘snack fairy’ in gratitude: ‘Austin had like 50 packs of Oreos at the end of the flight’

A passenger recently turned a routine flight into a snack-filled experience after he decided to fix a broken piece of cabin equipment. The man, identified as Austin, took it upon himself to repair a faulty toilet paper holder in the airplane bathroom, which prompted an unexpected and generous response from the cabin crew, BroBible reported.

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Content creator Anna Grace Newell shared the story in a video on TikTok, which has already racked up more than 60,200 views. She explained that her husband has a knack for fixing things, and his initiative didn’t go unnoticed by the flight attendant. According to Newell, the crew member was so pleased with the repair that he turned into what the couple affectionately called a “snack fairy.”

“My husband fixed the toilet paper holder in the bathroom on the airplane (bc my man is handy)… The flight attendant was so overjoyed every time he walked by us he would sprinkle snacks on Austin’s tray,” Newell explained. “So we were calling our flight attendant the snack fairy…Austin had like 50 packs of Oreos at the end of the flight lol.”

While the gesture was incredibly kind, it highlights the reality of how these minor cabin issues are handled by airlines

Most carriers classify items like toilet paper holders as non-essential equipment and furnishings, or NEF, as noted by AviationHunt. These items have no impact on the safe operation of the aircraft. They won’t affect the aircraft’s ability to fly safely under any operational conditions.

Because these items aren’t critical to flight safety, they don’t always get fixed immediately. Airlines typically assign a repair interval to these components rather than a specific, immediate repair time. AviationHunt categorizes these deferrals into four groups, with repair windows often ranging from three to 120 days.

Unless a manufacturer specifies otherwise, flight crews and maintenance teams usually have at least one day to address a non-essential request. Essential safety items, like ensuring a seat is locked into a firm and stable position, are handled immediately before takeoff. It remains unclear how long the holder had been broken before Austin stepped in, but the crew likely appreciated the help.

This interaction is a great example of the human side of air travel. A flight attendant mentioned in a report from Mental Floss that when someone shows a little extra kindness, many members of the flight crew try to give back. It is important to remember that this isn’t a guarantee of special treatment or upgrades. However, it might mean offering an extra snack, a top-up of a drink, a meal from another cabin if there’s one spare, or even serving tea or coffee in a china mug instead of the usual paper cup in economy.

Other passengers have shared similar experiences where crew members went out of their way to be helpful. One viewer recalled a time when a flight attendant spilled hot water on them while serving food. “On a flight home to Canada from China, the FA spilled hot water on me while serving ramen. It didn’t even burn me, but the rest of the flight I got full cans of soda, extra snacks, and so much attention,” they said.

It seems that when passengers and crew look out for one another, the experience becomes much more enjoyable for everyone on board. Some viewers even chimed in to say they would gladly be a snack fairy for a helpful passenger themselves. As one person put it, “I would probably do the same. We love helpful passengers.”

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