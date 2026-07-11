Michigan man drifted 10 miles into Lake Michigan on an inflatable tube, then asked TikTok to rescue him instead of calling the Coast Guard

A Michigan man reportedly drifted roughly 10 miles out into Lake Michigan on an inflatable tube and, as daylight began to fade, turned to TikTok for help rather than contacting emergency services directly. The man, identified as Jake McKinney, who goes by the username 91_lsvolvo on TikTok, uploaded videos of himself from the water asking viewers to help get him rescued. The clips quickly spread across the platform and drew widespread attention.

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In the videos, McKinney appeared calm as he described his situation to viewers. “Out here on Lake Michigan, floating away, lost at sea. Send help if you can. I’m on a tube, just watching the sunset, probably about 10 miles offshore, I would say. This is not ideal. If anyone knows a towboat captain, send them my way. I’ll find my coordinates. Thank you,” he said in one clip. Many viewers were reportedly surprised by how relaxed he seemed given the circumstances.

Lake Michigan is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world, covering approximately 58,000 square kilometers, an area roughly comparable to the U.S. state of West Virginia. The scale of the lake appeared to add to viewer concern, with thousands of comments pouring in as people reacted to the videos.

McKinney was rescued the following morning and towed back toward shore still on the tube

The original TikTok post has since accumulated 6.9 million views, according to the video. A follow-up video posted by McKinney confirmed that he had been rescued, though not until the next morning. Rather than boarding the rescue boat, he reportedly remained on the inflatable tube as it was towed back toward shore.

In the follow-up TikTok clip, McKinney identified his approximate location, saying, “I think the captain of the boat I’m on, we’re getting pulled by, said we’re about 12 miles off the coast of South Haven.” A similar lake rescue involved Kentucky firefighters who saved a cow from the water.

McKinney appeared lighthearted in the follow-up video as well. He sang a portion of the song “Drift Away,” saying, “Oh, gimme the people to free my soul. I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away, drift away. Feeling the beat, I’m just freeing my soul. I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away.” He also offered what he framed as advice, saying, “If you just drift away one day, just make sure you come back and everything will be okay.”

His main complaint about the ordeal, based on his own words in the video, appeared to be the insects. “And just PSA, the fucking flies on Lake Michigan suck,” he said before signing off.

Viewer comments on the videos reflected a mix of concern and amusement. Several people questioned why McKinney still had cell service that far from shore, with one commenter reportedly writing, “How tf you still got cell service?” Others pointed out the unusual choice to film rather than call for help, with one comment reading, “Lost at sea but let me post a TikTok video first.”

Some viewers expressed genuine worry, with one writing, “Ummmm…Lake Michigan is literally a mini ocean. I hope you made it out. Please post an update,” while another added, “The fact you’re so calm omfg I’d be crying.” In another viral lake video, a woman tossed a ball for her dog but a fish beat him to it.

One comment also questioned his decision to go out alone, with a viewer writing, “But why was you out in Lake Michigan ALONE to begin with?” It is not clear from the available information how McKinney ended up that far from shore or whether he had set out alone intentionally.

McKinney confirmed in the follow-up video that he made it back safely, concluding the clip with, “Jake McKinney out, guys. Yeah, drift away.” The original videos and comments referencing the Coast Guard, including one that read, “Call the Coast Guard? Not TikTok?”, were among the reactions highlighted in coverage of the incident.

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