A follower DM’d a streamer in July and kept messaging him for months, all to let him know she was ‘really busy not liking you’

In July, Twitch streamer Tony Shuder received a hilarious hate DM that left him “stunlocked.” In a post that got nearly 3 million views on Instagram (daddy_ditto) and TikTok (daddyditto), he wrote in the caption, “This is actually my favorite bit of hate mail ive ever gotten.” He noted that he doesn’t mind negative comments and only really dislikes boring messages. “You gotta be more creative,” Shuder wrote, “like my number one fan here!”

In a video captured at his streaming station, Shuder edited in screenshots of the sender’s messages as he read them out to a friend. He noted, “This girl in my DMs, because it’s actually the funniest thing in the universe, has been going on for months.” He claimed that in the first message, she wrote, “Dude, every time one of your TikToks pops up on my page, it feels like I’m a cat being rubbed the wrong way, but for some reason, I can’t find it in me to block you.”

Shuder said that he responded, calling it a unique complaint, and wrote, “I’m sorry / you’re welcome.” She then allegedly responded with, “I forgive you, but we’re enemies in my mind,” to which he told her, “Sounds good, always need a few enemies.” The next month, Shuder said she sent him a reminder that they were “still enemies.” He asked if he should “prepare for battle,” and was purportedly told, “I don’t know where you live, but keep your doors locked.” Shuder treated the line as part of the running joke.

The messages then skipped a month

According to the video, Shuder’s anti-fan reached out in October to apologize for not messaging in September, writing, “I was really busy not liking you.” She also noted, “My birthday was yesterday, and I wish to remind you that we’re still enemies.” Shuder said that he quipped back by writing that his October was ruined because he knew her birthday was in the same month.

He claimed that she responded by asking when his birthday was so she could make sure to “miss it.” Shuder read out his response: “Such a shame it’s not today. Ruining your day would have been a great birthday present.”

Shuder’s viewers loved the interaction, with many focusing on the banter. One Instagrammer noted that it was the “Type of bickering I’m 100% here for.” Another noted that the messages seemed like what “two bored and angry old women wrote back and forth to each other in the early 1900’s.”

Online criticism is not always this good-natured, as one creator found when an influencer was roasted by Joey Swoll over a store-aisle video. Shuder’s commenters, by contrast, embraced his hater, with one writing, “We need more genuine haters like this in the world.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the hater’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Shuder’s Instagram and TikTok posts.

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