A Georgia fan offered to show an officer his dashcam during a speeding stop, but the officer said there was one reason he couldn’t accept it

A Georgia football fan says his car’s dashcam captured a traffic stop that ended with a speeding ticket he believes he did not deserve. Chris Dixon was driving to a University of Georgia football game when a police officer traveling in the opposite direction crossed a grass median to pull him over.

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As first highlighted by BroBible, Dixon says he was following the speed limit when the officer stopped him. He said he bought his Cadillac, which is equipped with a dashcam, for situations like this one.

Dixon, who posts on Instagram as @flexboss83, shared the interaction on Instagram and YouTube, where the videos have drawn millions of views. In the caption of one Instagram video, he wrote that the officer “just wanted to pull someone over doing better than him.”

Dixon says his cruise control was set the whole time

When the officer approached, Dixon told him, “Sir, I got a recording of this car. You can watch it.” The passenger also told the officer they were going 70 miles per hour when they passed him, while the officer said he had them at 77 miles per hour.

In a second Instagram video, the dashcam footage shows the officer driving through the grass median to initiate the stop. Dixon can be heard telling the officer, “My cruise is set. That’s why I bought this car,” before the officer interrupts to say he can contest the ticket in court.

When Dixon pointed to the dashcam footage, the officer declined to rely on it. “I can’t go by that. That is not a state-registered device,” the officer said in a clip Dixon shared on YouTube.

Dixon chose not to push the issue further on the side of the road, telling the officer, “We’re not going to argue.” In his YouTube caption, he wrote that he was ticketed “for going 77 like I’m a whole criminal,” and accused the officer of lying.

Dixon’s videos sparked a large reaction online, drawing the same kind of comment section debate as a disputed Tennessee traffic stop earlier this year. One Instagram commenter wrote, “Pulling someone over for 7 over is wild,” while another questioned how the officer clocked him “WHILE he was driving” in the opposite direction.

Other viewers said the footage would matter more in court than at the roadside. “Stop trying to have court on the side of the road,” one person advised, while another said they were stunned that the officer drove over the grass.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the officer’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Dixon’s social media posts.

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