Tennessee woman pulled over for eating one everyday thing while driving, and the whole ordeal has the internet cursing the cops

Getting pulled over is never a fun experience, but most of us expect it to be for something standard like speeding or a broken taillight. It turns out that you might need to be careful about what you are snacking on behind the wheel, especially if you happen to be driving in Tennessee.

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A TikTok user named Hannah Strauss recently found herself in a bizarre situation where she was pulled over by law enforcement for eating a beef stick. This incident has sparked a massive conversation online, racking up 4.7 million views and leaving many viewers questioning exactly how much control police should have over our daily habits, BroBible reports.

The whole ordeal started when Strauss was driving and noticed a police car approaching her with its lights activated. She initially assumed the officers were trying to get around her or were targeting a different vehicle on the road. It didn’t take long for her to realize they were actually coming for her. Once she pulled over, two officers approached her vehicle and made a cryptic statement, telling her, “You know what you were doing.”

Strauss admitted she was confused, as she didn’t realize she had committed any traffic violations

The officers then accused her of holding a phone up to her face while driving, which is a common concern for road safety. Strauss quickly clarified that she wasn’t using a device at all. She was actually just eating a beef stick. To prove her point, she even demonstrated for her viewers how she had been angling the snack toward her face while still keeping her eyes on the road and her hands on the wheel.

It seems the officers eventually realized their mistake, though it took some time for them to be convinced. They ultimately let her go with some unsolicited advice, telling her to eat her beef sticks more straightforwardly so that the action couldn’t be mistaken for talking on a phone again.

This is a pretty wild scenario when you consider how many people eat while driving. According to a 2021 study, over 50% of drivers have eaten behind the wheel at some point. While it is certainly a grey area compared to more dangerous behaviors, it is a very common part of the modern driving experience.

Strauss even clarified in a follow-up video that there is no explicit statute in Tennessee that makes eating and driving an illegal act that would warrant a ticket on its own. She noted that she offered to let the officers smell her breath to prove she wasn’t hiding anything else, and she even acknowledged that some commenters suggested the officers might have mistaken the beef stick for a blunt.

The internet didn’t hold back when reacting to the situation. The comment section on her video was filled with frustration regarding the officers’ approach. One person wrote, “It bothers me that they argued with you.” Another viewer added, “They can control how we eat now?” It is clear that many people feel this interaction was a bit of an overreach.

Some users offered advice for future encounters, with one person stating, “Never answer when a cop asks why you think you were pulled over. They are required to tell you, not you tell them.” It is always interesting to see how these interactions play out, and clearly, many drivers are feeling the pressure to be perfect behind the wheel.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office breaks down distracted driving into three categories: cognitive, visual, and manual. Cognitive distraction involves your mind wandering, visual distraction involves taking your eyes off the road, and manual distraction happens when you take your hands off the steering wheel. Strauss maintained that she was being responsible by keeping both hands on the wheel while she snacked. Because she didn’t fit these criteria, it is hard to see why this escalated to a traffic stop.

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