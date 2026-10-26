A groomsman skipped his friend’s wedding for his three-month girlfriend’s graduation. The bride says he later married her

A TikTok creator shared a story about a groomsman who skipped her wedding celebration at the last minute because his girlfriend of about three months was graduating from college. The situation sparked conversation about wedding etiquette.

As first highlighted by The Daily Dot, Kara, who goes by @khaotically_kara on TikTok, recounted the experience in a storytime video. She explained that she and her husband were disappointed by his friend’s decision.

The couple got engaged in December 2019 and planned their wedding for December 2020, but pushed it back to May 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They secretly married in December 2020 but still wanted to celebrate with their loved ones. When they rescheduled, they checked in with everyone in their bridal party, and Kara said everyone initially confirmed they would be there.

The groomsman’s call came on the morning of the celebration

The week of the rescheduled celebration brought more challenges for the couple. Kara said her husband was diagnosed with a serious brain tumor the Tuesday before the wedding. Travel was also complicated by a major gas shortage in May 2021, which affected guests coming from out of town.

One bridesmaid traveled from New York and made it for the rehearsal dinner. A groomsman traveling from Georgia told the couple he was having trouble finding gas but promised he would arrive on the wedding day.

On the morning of the celebration, the groomsman called Kara to say he would not be there because his girlfriend of about three months was graduating from college that day. Kara questioned why the scheduling conflict hadn’t been raised earlier if he already knew about the graduation. “Would it have p—ed me off less to tell me three months in advance versus the day of our wedding? Definitely,” she said in the video.

Kara said the decision stung more because of her husband’s recent diagnosis, as she felt he could have used his friend’s support during such a difficult time, though she noted the groomsman did not know about the diagnosis. She soon realized her husband was not as upset about the absence as she was. Kara also said the friend eventually married the girlfriend whose graduation he chose to attend over the wedding.

Kara’s story resonated on TikTok, earning tens of thousands of likes. Viewers flocked to the comments to share their own “wedding horror stories,” from last-minute cancellations to technical problems and family drama. Wedding-day disappointments do not always come from friends, as one bride learned when her mom wore white to her wedding.

One commenter described a DJ stuttering during the bride’s walk down the aisle, forcing her to make her entrance in total silence. Another recalled a makeup artist who showed up four hours late, while others posted about missing clothes and marriage licenses.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the groomsman’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video.

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