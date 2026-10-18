Andrea Law, a registered nurse based in Las Vegas, recently shared a frightening experience involving her 3-year-old twins and the Clark County School District. Law claimed that her children were unaccounted for after being picked up by a district school bus on a day they do not attend school. The incident began when she received a call from her daycare stating that a bus had arrived with the children’s names on the list, prompting the staff to send them off.

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In an Instagram and TikTok video with hundreds of thousands of views, Law said the school district told her that no bus had been sent to that location and that staff had no idea where the children were. While attempting to locate her children, Law and her husband relied on digital trackers in the twins’ backpacks. The trackers initially showed the children at a random house on Ronan Drive, which led to a state of panic.

Law described the situation, saying, “Daycare says they put your kids on the bus. Transportation says they never sent a bus. And the school says they’re not there. And the only location that you have for them is some random house on Ronan Drive.” Then, she says she was eventually told that her children had been dropped off at Snyder Elementary School, a facility they do not attend.

A different bus yard picked up the twins, she says

Law also alleged that the school district had told her that a different transportation company for the district, Cheyenne Yard, had picked up the children. She remarked, “So let’s get this straight. A different bus company comes to pick up my kids on a day they don’t have school. To take them to a school that they don’t actually attend. And the regular transportation department has no record of it.”

@nurseandrealaw How do 2 toddlers get picked up on a day they don’t attend school, transported to a school they don’t attend, and go unaccounted for while the people responsible have no idea where they are? This isn’t just a transportation mix-up. This is a CHILD SAFETY issue. I want answers from the Clark County School District. Who authorized this? Where did the verification process fail? And what is being done to ensure this never happens to another family? #ccsd #clarkcountyschooldistrict #lasvegasparents #schoolsafety #lasvegastiktok @Clark County School District ♬ original sound – Nurse Andrea Law

Many of her viewers believed she was placing the blame on the wrong department, noting that the daycare should have known better than to hand the twins off on a non-school day. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Law’s account, and the school district’s and daycare’s versions of events were not available.

Following the incident, Law met with school and transportation officials to determine how the error occurred and who was at fault. She emphasized that because her children have a speech delay, they are among the most vulnerable populations. She stated, “I had no idea who they’re with, where they’re going, and if they’re safe. And the people who are supposed to be able to tell me that couldn’t give me any answer.”

Law has urged other parents to be proactive about child safety. Her primary advice is to call 911 immediately if a child is missing, rather than waiting for administrative answers. She also recommended using dedicated GPS devices for young children, noting that standard item trackers can sometimes experience significant signal lag. GPS trackers can turn up in unexpected places too, as one rider learned when he found a lender’s tracker on his motorcycle.

@nurseandrealaw 🚨 UPDATE: When CCSD lost track of my 3-year-old twins… After my original video went viral, I’m sharing what we’ve learned, what’s still unanswered, and what EVERY parent needs to know to help protect their children. I’ve met with school officials, transportation representatives, and daycare leadership. We’re still working to establish exactly what happened, and we’ve been told we’ll have the opportunity to review bus footage. I’m also incredibly grateful to Keller Elementary School and their staff for the support they’ve shown our family throughout this traumatic experience. ❤️ But if there’s ONE thing I want every parent to take away from this update, it’s this: 🚨 If you’re told your child is somewhere they shouldn’t be and you cannot immediately locate them, CALL 911 FIRST. You can chase down every lead, call every administrator, and demand answers afterward. But in those first terrifying moments, don’t let the bureaucracy delay getting emergency assistance. 📍 And please consider a personal GPS tracking device for young children and children with special needs. Traditional item trackers may have limitations, including delayed location updates. Depending on your child’s needs, a dedicated GPS tracker may be a better option. No device replaces supervision, accountability, or safe transportation procedures. But every additional layer of protection matters. I wouldn’t wish the horror of not knowing where your children are on ANY parent, not even for a moment. If you have young children, please share this with another parent. This conversation needs to continue—not just for my family, but for every family trusting a school district with their children’s safety. 👇 Parents: Do your children use a tracking device? What do you recommend? @angelsensefamily @Bark @Life360 @SINCITY BORN & RAISED @Clark County School District Original post: @Nurse Andrea Law #ccsd #lasvegasparents #clarkcountyschooldistrict #schoolsafety #protectourchildren ♬ original sound – Nurse Andrea Law

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention provides a clear checklist for parents if a child goes missing. The guidance stresses that the first 48 hours are the most critical.

The OJJDP advises parents to immediately report the child as missing to local law enforcement, request that the child be entered into the National Crime Information Center Missing Persons File, and provide all relevant facts and descriptions to investigators. The guide also suggests keeping a detailed notebook of all communications and potential clues, while designating a single person to manage incoming phone calls.

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