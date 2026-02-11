‘So when you find it, this is what you do with it’: Motorcycle owner’s discovery behind his saddlebag has riders checking their own bikes

A Florida man who recently bought a Harley-Davidson motorcycle found something unexpected on his bike. He discovered a hidden GPS tracker attached behind his right saddlebag. The device was about the size of a standard computer mouse.

According to Motor1, the rider, known as HighLife on TikTok, filmed himself removing the tracker. In the video, which has over 38,000 views, he says, “So when you find it, this is what you do with it.” He then threw the device out of his truck window onto the road. He ended the clip with a warning, telling riders to “Get rid of that f—!”

The tracker was almost certainly not installed by Harley-Davidson. Lenders and dealerships commonly install these devices on financed vehicles. They advertise them as theft recovery tools, but they’re mainly used to locate or repossess vehicles if payments stop.

Lenders use these devices to protect their investments

These GPS units don’t spy in a dramatic way. They send location data and may keep a short history of where the vehicle has been. The data goes to the lender’s tracking service, not the manufacturer. This makes recovering the vehicle much cheaper than traditional methods. Understanding how GPS tracking devices work can help riders know what information is being collected.

Some advanced trackers can even remotely disable the bike. Lenders usually only use this feature in extreme cases because turning off a bike while someone is riding it creates serious safety and legal risks. The video started a big debate in the comments.

One person who claimed to work at a Harley-Davidson dealership said these trackers are only put on bikes when buyers have poor credit. However, other users disagreed, saying they had excellent credit and still found similar devices on their bikes. One person said they signed a form acknowledging the lender would put a GPS tracker on the bike.

This tracking isn’t just for motorcycles. It’s common in subprime auto loans, rental cars, and commercial vehicles too. Nothing illegal is happening here. Lenders can require tracking devices on financed vehicles if the buyer agrees to it in writing. Motorcycle safety concerns extend beyond tracking devices, as risky riding stunts can lead to disasters.

The agreement is usually buried in the loan paperwork, which is why many riders are surprised when they find the tracker. If you’re financing a vehicle, look for language about recovery devices, data sharing, or immobilization. Find out where the device is installed, who controls the data, and what happens if you remove or damage it.

“Just pay cash and don’t worry about it, it’s the finance company that has them do it for repo purposes,” one person explained. Removing the device before the vehicle is paid off usually allows the lender to repossess the bike immediately. If you want to avoid this kind of monitoring, pay for your vehicle in full.

