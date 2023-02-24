What Are GPS Locators Used For In Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

Getting lost in the woods can be an enlightening experience, but in Sons of the Forest, it’s bound to be the worst time of your life. Thankfully, by tracking down a unique item shown off via Exclamation Point, you may have a better chance than ever to survive the wild world around you, thanks to the GPS Locators found across the globe. But, how do you use them, and what are they suitable for besides looking neat in your hands?

How To Use GPS Locators To Track Locations In Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

The GPS Locators are much more useful than originally thought, as they can be given to companions, or used as a landmark to mark a special place on the map. If players are hoping to form a Landmark, they’re going to need to get their hands on a stick. Just a simple, run-of-the-mill stick.

Take your stick, jam it into the ground at the location that you would like to mark, and place the GPS Locator right on top of it. Just like that, you’ve got yourself a landmark. Never lose track of where your base is ever again, or where you found that amazing supply of food.

Related: Who is the 3-Legged Woman in Sons of the Forest?

Otherwise, if you’re looking to keep track of where a companion or friend is at all times, give them one of these GPS Locators and you’ll never have to worry about losing them again. Just pop your inventory open, hover near the character to place this locator on them, and never worry about finding them in the future. It’s a great tool to have, especially if you’re playing on a harder difficulty setting.

While the game itself is running pretty well, knowing how to improve your performance no matter the PC can help Sons of the Forest go from good to great in a matter of a few clicks. It may not perform great on the go just yet, but with the updates in store, you’ll be ready to go wherever you are soon.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023