Sons of the Forest Difficulty Settings Explained: Which is Best for You?

When it comes to any survival-based game, you’ll want to know exactly what you’re getting into. So, with Sons of the Forest, it’s no surprise that your first challenge will be selecting which difficulty to play. Luckily, you are given a choice to make your survival somewhat more accessible and less gut-wrenchingly terrifying, but making this decision may be more challenging than you think.

Obviously, with a game like Sons of the Forest, you can expect it to come with a level of challenge from the get-go. Unfortunately, selecting something super easy might take away from the compelling and testing parts of gameplay, so difficulty selection can occasionally be significantly more complicated than you realize. So, read on to discover the ins and outs of each difficulty setting to ensure you’re making the right decisions.

Which Difficulty Should You Play in Sons of the Forest?

When you start the game, you’ll be prompted to select from four difficulty settings; peaceful, normal, hard, and custom. As expected, for easier gameplay, Peaceful will focus more on the storyline and the crafting side of the game rather than swarming enemies and hostile environments. Of course, you’ll still need to work on survival, but you won’t be looking over your shoulder for cannibals every few moments.

If you don’t want to eradicate the enemy side of the game, both normal and hard mode may better suit your style. Normal difficulty proposes a level of challenge, reintroducing enemies and their hostility, but also provides the player with a decent opportunity to fight back. In contrast, hard mode increases the threat and their subsequent power, which makes the player seem more vulnerable to attack.

But, if you want to take the game one step further, you can create your own custom difficulty settings to enhance your gameplay to exactly what best suits you. For example, if you want more attention on the storyline without losing any of the hostility from enemies, you can adjust these settings through custom mode.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023