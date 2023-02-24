Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest allows players to dive into what many consider to be the next step in the survivor genre. But how can you save your progress in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s how to save your game in Sons of the Forest.

How to Save in Sons of the Forest

Differently from most titles and true-to-form with games from the genre, you will not be able to save your game right away in Sons of the Forest. Instead, you will only be able to do it after building a tent. Once you build a tent you will be able to manually save your progress by getting close to it and then golding E.

How to Build a Tent in Sons of the Forest

You can build a simple tent in Sons of the Forest by gathering both a large fabric and two sticks. Once you do that, place the fabric on the floor and then interact with two of its edges while holding the sticks, as doing so will prompt you to place them and thus build the tent, as you can check out in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For those who are just starting in the game, you can build a tent early on by first getting the tarp from one of the crates on the crash site and then using your Tactical Axe to cut down one tree for the sticks.

To recap, here’s how to build a tent early on in Sons of the Forest:

Get the tarp from the Helicopter crash site.

Open your Emergency Kit and get the Tactical Axe.

Use the axe to cut down a tree and then grab the sticks from the floor.

Place the tarp on the floor and then place the sticks on the indicated spots in order to build the shelter.

Now that you know how to build a tent and save your game on Sons of the Forest, don’t forget to also check out how to drop items in in the game.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023