How to Improve Sons of the Forest Performance: Settings Guide

With Sons Of The Forest finally available in early access, you may be wondering why your PC is struggling to handle the cannibalistic action on show. While the minimum specs are surprisingly easy to handle, there may be a few different settings that can be tweaked to increase overall performance, giving you the chance to squeeze out a few extra frames per second in this challenging survival game. Let’s dive in and find out what needs to be done to avoid a horrifying fate in this world.

How To Improve Performance In Sons Of The Forest

The first thing you may want to consider is rechecking your PC’s specs and ensuring that it’s meaty enough to run Sons Of The Forest. While it may not be the most demanding title on the market, it does some upgrades that may be in store before landing on this island.

Minimum PC Specs for Sons Of The Forest

Processor: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

Memory (RAM) – 12 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

SSD is preferred, but not required

If you have made sure that your computer is up to the task, and are still running into performance issues, there are a few things that you can try to resolve them. The first thing would be turning the graphics settings down, as this can be graphically demanding at times. Adjust your settings to your satisfaction and try it out again.

Another option you could try is lowering your resolution from 100% to something like 70%, as that could help increase the overall performance. While it may not be as crispy, there is a chance that you may get a more solid framerate overall with this simple trick.

Using either NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR technology will give you the chance to upscale your game without sacrificing performance. While you may not be able to use DLSS or FSR on older cards, anything at or above an NVIDIA 2060 can use this technology to produce more vibrant visuals.

While this may sound silly, giving your PC a restart could also help with performance. Electronics need some rest, so giving your computer a little break could honestly help with the performance of Sons Of The Forest, or any other game for that matter. Clear some extra space on your SSD to see if it is too full to run properly, as well.

If none of these seem to help your game run properly, give the game a reboot, or uninstall and reinstall the game. There is a small chance that something may have gotten mixed up during the download, so a fresh install may clear any bugs out of the pipeline.

Do also remember, Sons Of The Forest is an Early Access game. This means that not every piece of the game is fully polished, so there are bound to be some bugs, alongside the possibility of some performance issues during the launch. As more patches come out, these bugs should start to disappear.

With these helpful tips and tricks, Sons Of The Forest should be running better than ever. You’re going to need every frame possible to avoid getting your skin eaten by some sadistic cannibals, so prepare yourself before taking the worst vacation of your life.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023