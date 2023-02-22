Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Crafted by the same team responsible for The Forest, Sons of the Forest quickly grew into one of Steam’s most anticipated releases, as the survivor horror simulator plans to test its players in ways never seen before. But can you play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?

Can you Play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?

Unfortunately for all who were hoping to get a definitive answer as to whether or not you will be able to play in your Steam portable, there is currently no info regarding whether or not Sons of the Forest will be Steam Deck compatible.

But don’t lose hope, as the game is set to be released on early access on the 23rd, thus putting the debate to an end once and for all and confirming whether or not players will be able to dive in and test both their wits and their hearts on the Steam Deck on release date.

With that said, although there is still no way of knowing whether or not Sons of the Forest will be playable on Steam’s portable, the game’s recommended and minimal specs have already been revealed. It was also revealed that the title will feature full controller support.

You can check out whether or not your PC will be able to run Sons of the Forest below, courtesy of Steam:

Minimum Requirements for Sons of the Forest: Windows 10 (64-bit). Intel Core I5-8400 / AMD RYZEN 3 3300X. At least 12GB of RAM. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / MD Radeon RX 570 4GB. DirectX 11. At least 20GB of available storage space (SSD recommended).

Recommended Requirements: Windows 10 (64-bit). Inter Core I7-8700K / AMD RYZEN 5 3600X At least 16 GB of RAM. NVIDIA GeForce 1080Ti / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX 11 At least 20GB of available storage space (SSD recommended).



