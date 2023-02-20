Sons of the Forest Console Release Date: PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch Ports Explained

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s The Forest. Much like its predecessor, the game is a first-person survival horror game where you must evade cannibals and other terrors on a forest island. It promises engaging exploration, great cooperative multiplayer, and beautiful realism in a harsh environment. But for players without a gaming PC, you might be wondering if Sons of the Forest has a console release date.

Sons of the Forest: Is It Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch Consoles Later?

There are no current plans for a console port of Sons of the Forest aside from its PC release. This will come as a disappointment, particularly to PlayStation owners who got to enjoy the first game on the PS4. It’s important to note that this can always change, as the February 23, 2023 release date for PC pertains to its Early Access period beginning.

For now, Endnight Games is dedicated to making sure the PC experience is as strong and stable as possible, with the possibility of branching into console ports later. Console owners can reasonably hold out hope that Sons of the Forest will come out, if perhaps much later.

For context, this isn’t new with The Forest games, with the previous game released to PC Early Access on May 30, 2014, almost 4 full years before the main release, and over 4 years until the PlayStation 4 port (November 6, 2018.) The game was critically acclaimed, putting greater emphasis on “survival” aspects of the survival horror genre, blending in crafting and other RPG elements to enhance realism and immersion. With how Sons of the Forest is looking, we might just get to see the original get upstaged.

The Forest is loved for these experiences, so expectations are high for Sons of the Forest. It’s understandable that the developer wants to narrow their focus to meet this goal above all else.

