Sons of the Forest Release Date, Trailers, and Everything We Know

Sons of the Forest is the long-awaited sequel to The Forest and it finally has a release date. After getting delayed numerous times, the small team developing Sons of the Forest is finally ready to reveal their game to the world. Here is when you can play Sons of the Forest along with some juicy (poor choice of words) trailers and other details.

Sons of the Forest Release Date

Sons of the Forest comes out on February 23, 2023. As mentioned earlier, Sons of the Forest originally had a 2021 release date. Then it got pushed to May 2022. Finally, after more than a year of waiting, we can confidently expect Sons of the Forest to actually come out on February 23, 2022.

Sons of the Forest Trailers

There are technically three official Sons of the Forest trailers that you can watch now. One is the reveal trailer back in 2019 (remember way back when?), one is an official gameplay trailer released in December 2020, and we got an official release date trailer in November 2021.

If you want the latest trailer and information on Sons of the Forest, we recommend checking out IGN’s exclusive hands-on preview that just came out today. They have the most recent Sons of the Forest gameplay footage available. In the preview, we got a look at Kalvin who has the potential to change the survival genre.

Sons of the Forest Platforms

The last major thing you’re probably wondering about Sons of the Forest is what platforms it will be on. Sons of the Forest is only available on PC via Steam for now. Since The Forest, the first game before Sons of the Forest, is out on PlayStation 4, there is hope that Sons of the Forest could eventually go to other platforms.

There you have it, everything we know about Sons of the Forest. As more information comes out, we’ll keep you updated on the latest, but for now, you can look forward to calling in sick on February 23 and, since it leads right into the weekend anyways, February 24 as well.

Sons of the Forest is available on February 23, 2023, on PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023