What Platforms Will Sons of the Forest Be On? PlayStation, Xbox, and More

It has been a while since we’ve heard about Sons of the Forest but now we know what platforms the game is coming to as well as a release date. After multiple delays, the small team at Endnight has worked hard to iron out Sons of the Forest so it is steamed and wrinkle-free when we get our hands on it. For your convenience, here are all the platforms Sons of the Forest will be on.

All Sons of the Forest Platforms

As one of our most anticipated horror games of 2023, Sons of the Forest looks to be a truly impressive sequel to the hit success The Forest. If you are looking forward to playing Sons of the Forest on day one, the only way to do that is on PC via Steam.

That’s right, whether you own an Xbox and are excited about the upcoming Xbox showcase or you are on PlayStation, the only way to play Sons of the Forest when it comes out in February is on PC.

Is Sons of the Forest Coming to PlayStation 4 or 5?

Again, the answer to if Sons of the Forest is coming to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 is no… for now. What is interesting about this is that The Forest, the game that Sons of the Forest is a sequel to, is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.

It is definitely possible that Sons of the Forest will eventually make its way over to PlayStation consoles. And though it isn’t available on Xbox, other survival games that started on PC like Valheim have come over to Xbox Game Pass and have done very well. With that in mind, it is too early to rule out the possibility of Sons of the Forest coming to PlayStation and/or Xbox consoles.

Sons of the Forest is available on February 23, 2023, on PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023