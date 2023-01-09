Xbox Showcase on Starfield, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and More Could Come This Week

As we predicted earlier last week, Xbox is planning on presenting a new showcase where they will reveal many game release dates such as when we can expect Starfield, Redfall, and more, as well as reveal some new games most likely. There have been several leaks from credible sources that confirm this rumor to be true… well, as true as rumors can be.

It is rumored that an Xbox showcase will likely happen this week, if not at least get announced this week. Other rumors suggest that we can expect the Xbox showcase to come on January 25 which would be a bit too late in the month in our opinion considering the official Xbox Game Pass on Twitter confirmed that it was coming soon.

Besides Xbox Game Pass themselves, the other main source of evidence we have of an Xbox showcase coming this week or at least this month is Jez Corden on Twitter. Jez is known for being a reputable source of leaks and has been proven right in the past. In his latest Tweet, Jez says, “give it a few days” in reference to an announcement from Xbox.

give it a few days — Jez (@JezCorden) January 9, 2023

If Jez’s word isn’t enough for you, the VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft has recently tweeted, “This should be a fun week, excited for the days to progress!” This is a massive stamp of approval that within the next few days, Xbox will have a date for a showcase in January if not have its showcase later this week, which would be especially good timing right before the release of Sony’s Forspoken.

This should be a fun week, excited for the days to progress! 💚 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) January 9, 2023

While the confirmation we get from these two tweets, it is a surefire bet that Xbox will have a showcase this week or at least give us a date for when we can expect a showcase. If the showcase isn’t this week, it will likely be this month that we finally get to know when we can get our hands on Starfield, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and many more highly anticipated games.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023