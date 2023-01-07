As the release date for Forspoken creeps ever closer, many are wondering if Forspoken is a PlayStation exclusive. Since it is seemingly marketed as a PlayStation exclusive, it definitely is confusing if the game is or isn’t only coming to Sony cronies. Here is your answer to whether Forspoken is a PlayStation exclusive or not.

Is Forspoken a PlayStation Exclusive?

No, Forspoken is not a PlayStation exclusive. Forspoken is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC. Though it isn’t coming to PlayStation 4 and most definitely isn’t coming to Game Pass, those excited to try Forspoken can play it on PC as well as the current-gen PlayStation.

Oddly enough, a Forspoken demo is only offered for PlayStation users. However, for those looking to pre-order the game, PC has its own unique bonuses as well as PlayStation. There are differences in those regards, but Forspoken will be the exact same game on PC and PlayStation 5.

There are good arguments for playing Forspoken on both PC and PlayStation 5. For example, future mods for the game could be available for Forspoken and, if you have a powerful PC, you could achieve better framerates and graphics than the PlayStation 5. However, if you want a reliable and steady gaming experience with the support of the DualSence controller, then playing Forspoken on PlayStation 5 is the way to go.

Marketing aside, Forspoken will be playable on PlayStation 5 and PC on day one. The game won’t come later to PC like other Sony first-party games like the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. If you own a PC and not a PlayStation 5, take comfort in knowing you can play Forspoken the day it releases.

While you wait for Forspoken to come out, you can check out if the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is worth it or see every skill explained. We can’t wait to explore the magical world of Forspoken as Frey.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023

- This article was updated on January 7th, 2023