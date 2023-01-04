Is the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It? Price, Bonuses, and More Explained

After deciding if pre-ordering Forspoken is worth it, you now need to decide whether or not getting the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game is worth it. Aside from the Standard Edition and the Physical Edition for PlayStation 5, there is only one deluxe option available. Here is if the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it.

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition Explained

If you have tried the Forspoken demo and deemed it a game that you want to buy, then you might need to consider buying the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition. To help you with your decision, we’ll break down everything included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and discuss if it is generally worth it.

Aside from the actual base game itself, there are three bonuses included in the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition. Here are those three bonuses:

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Prequel Story DLC “Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust”

The PlayStation 5 Digital Deluxe Edition also includes a Rare Resource Kit which will be useful in the game. We aren’t sure why this isn’t included in the PC Digital Deluxe Edition but it is worth mentioning.

Digital artbooks and soundtracks are common in deluxe editions and you either love them or think they are just okay. The real intrigue is found in the Prequel Story DLC. Supposedly, in the Summer of 2023, Forspoken will receive DLC, and those that have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition will have prequel missions and context to that DLC.

Forspoke Digital Deluxe Edition Price

With the contents of the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition examined, what is the price of the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition? For PlayStation 5, it is $94.99 and for PC, it is surprisingly also $94.99.

Unlike some games that have current-gen prices on console and last-gen prices on PC, the price for the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions of Forspoken are the same everywhere.

Is the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Now that you know the price and what comes with the Digital Deluxe Edition, the question remains: is it worth it? This question is subjective, meaning it will come down to each person’s individual thoughts, but to us, the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition isn’t worth it.

When strictly comparing this Digital Deluxe Edition and its cost to other games’ editions with equal costs, the content you’re getting with the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition is a little light. Instead of a guaranteed purchase of the first DLC pack, or first four DLC packs like games like Atomic Heart offer, Forspoken only offers a completely optional prequel to the scheduled DLC.

That’s what we think, but don’t let our opinion keep you from purchasing the Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition. If you think that it is worth it, then by all means go for it. We just wish it included a bit more to make it worthwhile.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023