All Atomic Heart Editions Explained: Standard Edition, Gold Edition, Premium Edition, and Limited Edition

There are four editions offered for Atomic Heart. Each edition of Atomic Heart offers something different and comes at a different price point. Granted, every edition will let you use the exciting powers and weapons in Atomic Heart. Here are all of the Atomic Heart editions explained.

Atomic Heart Standard Edition Explained

The first and most obvious edition of Atomic Heart is the Standard Edition. Every game has a Standard Edition and this will just get you the base game, nothing more. You can pre-order it now via the Focus Entertainment Store.

The Atomic Heart Standard Edition costs $59.99 for PC via Steam and $69.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Atomic Heart Gold Edition Explained

The Gold Edition of Atomic Heart is the next tier up. This edition gets you the base game and the Atomic Pass. The Atomic Pass includes the Midas Glove Skin and four DLC packs that will release periodically after the game releases. You’ll also get a digital artbook.

The Atomic Heart Gold Edition costs $89.99 for PC and $99.99 for current-gen consoles.

Atomic Heart Premium Edition Explained

The Atomic Heart Premium Edition grants you the base game, the Atomic Pass, a digital artbook, and the Golden Age weapon skin pack. If you’re extremely excited for Atomic Heart and know you will play it a lot, then this is a great edition to consider.

The Premium Edition for Atomic Heart costs $99.99 for PC and $109.99 for current-gen consoles. Sadly, this price point won’t unlock an open world mode in Atomic Heart, but the DLCs will likely expand upon the world in some way.

Atomic Heart Limited Edition Explained

Last but not least, we have the Atomic Heart Limited Edition. This edition gets you the base game, an official Steelbook, an artbook made by the studio, a metal poster, and the Labour & Science weapon skin pack.

Interestingly, the price for the Atomic Heart Limited Edition is the same for PC and current-gen consoles: $99.99.

That is the breakdown of all the Atomic Heart editions. No matter the edition you pick, we hope you love the game and get what you wish out of it.

Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023